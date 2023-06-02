Home » Why do we go to the toilet after coffee | Magazine
Do you know why coffee “makes” many people go to the toilet?

If you have to go to the bathroom as soon as you finish your coffee, don’t worry. Dr. Pascal M. White, a gastroenterologist, says that coffee can definitely cause bowel movements. “We’re not entirely sure what it is about coffee that makes people go to the toilet, but some studies claim that coffee increases motor activity in the colon, especially in the back,” said the doctor, adding:

“A 1990 study published in the journal Gut, as well as an earlier one from 1986, says that coffee can increase the release of hormones that regulate digestion, such as gastrin. “Generally speaking, coffee can stimulate bowel movement due to increased peristalsis, contraction and relaxation of intestinal muscles, which leaves less time for the colon to reabsorb water from fecal matter and form solid stool,” he adds.

The aforementioned studies have shown that caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee have a similar effect on the colon, although there is evidence that caffeine itself is a stimulant. A small study from 1998 found that caffeinated coffee has a 23 percent stronger stimulating effect on the colon compared to decaffeinated coffee.

Be careful what you put in your coffee

Some people are unaffected by coffee, while others may be triggered by things we add to coffee, such as artificial sweeteners or milk, to the toilet. “Some people can be lactose intolerant, which could be the cause of the problem. Keep in mind that too whip cream can be the culprit for increased bowel movement,” said the doctor.

