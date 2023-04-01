Do you know how World Jokes Day – April Fool’s Day – came about?

Source: Ivanko80/Shutterstock.com

April Fool’s Day is celebrated around the world as World Jokes Day. On that day, people don’t hesitate to make all kinds of jokes, from harmless ones, both at their own expense and at the expense of others, all the way to something more serious – on the border of reality.

The point is for people to have fun, joke around and spread positive energy and smiles with their loved ones. The history of this holiday is shrouded in “a veil of secrecy”, and depending on the culture, the customs of that day differ. It is believed to have appeared in Europe at the end of the Middle Ages as “All Fools’ Day”, which was a national celebration.

In France, one who is “fooled” is usually said to have received an “April Fool’s fish”, due to the past hanging of paper fish on others’ backs. While no one likes to be the subject of a little joke, it’s actually a blessing in disguise in some parts of the world.

In Greece, it is believed that an April Fool’s joke brings luck throughout the year to the person who played it, just like here.

Try to be imaginative and put a smile on someone’s face, not just on April Fools’ Day, but every day of the year. It has been scientifically proven that laughing relieves stresslifts mood and strengthens immunity because it relaxes our body.

