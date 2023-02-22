Dr. Irena Đorđević revealed why insomnia occurs and how we can sleep well.

Surely someone has complained about your sleep lately. With a sudden change in weather, some people complain of bad sleep, while others cannot wake up in the morning. Why is this so, what affects sleep and how to sleep better, she revealed in the show “150 minutes” on Prva, Dr. Irena Đorđević, psychiatrist and psychotherapist. Insomnia is a normal phenomenon in certain situations, but there are also those that reveal a health condition.

“It’s been a little difficult to sleep these days, but when it comes down to it, then the routine that precedes sleep is corrected and then it stabilizes. We often talk about spring fatigue syndrome at this time. It is a paradox. We are entering the season where everything is waking up, and we are tired, sluggish and sleepy. There are numerous physiological processes that are stimulated in a different way by nicer weather. On the other hand, our body is still in winter mode. The diet is different during winter, we don’t have a significant amount of fresh fruits and vegetables, we lack vitamins, we don’t have enough sunlight. We have a sudden transition from winter to spring and then spring fatigue syndrome often occurs. It is necessary for the whole body to adapt,” said the doctor.

What exactly is insomnia and how many hours of sleep are enough?

“People have difficulty sleeping. They have a problem falling asleep, waking up during the night or waking up too early. The impression is that the sleep is not of adequate quality. It is generally said that the length of sleep should be around 8, 9 hours, but this is extremely individual. There are people who sleep short and function perfectly, while others need much more sleep. It depends on genetic predispositions, age, exposure to stress and the state of the entire organism“, explained the doctor and added how to know if we are sleeping “properly”:

“When we talk about quality sleep, it is the one that invigorates and rests. When we wake up rested, it means that the sleep was adequate. It is important what our quality of life is. When it is damaged, then we recognize that we are not sleeping enough. It is noticed first drop in concentration, we feel irritable, tired, we only do some basic daily tasks, and later we don’t do it the way we used to. There is a drop in willpower and mood,” Dr. Đorđević explained.

How to recognize insomnia?

“It would be good if we could sleep continuously. A short afternoon nap can be useful. People often regulate their sleep with medication for a very long time and do so on their own. They have been sleeping like that for years, and that is something that is very bad and I have to appeal that this does not happen. Insomnia always has a reason. Insomnia for a few days is fine. However, when it lasts for two weeks or more, then we say that insomnia is present. For the first three weeks, it can be controlled with drugs used to induce sleep, but after that a deeper cause is sought. It often can be anxiety, depression or other disorder“, said the doctor and revealed a trick that helps us fall asleep more easily:

“An hour before you go to sleep, turn off all devices that disturb sleep, put away the mobile phone. We should implement everything that calms us down, introduce some rituals such as a warm bath, tea, soothing music and slowly calm the whole organism. That is sleep hygiene”the dotkorka explained.

