WASHINGTON. For the first time in a hundred years, more than three rounds of elections will be needed to elect the Speaker of the Chamber. The man who was supposed to strike the gavel and lead Congress for the next two years, Kevin McCarthy, found in the opposition of twenty congressmen an obstacle that was insurmountable both in the three elections on Tuesday and in the fourth vote on Wednesday.

The Californian deputy representing Bakersfield needs 218 “yes” to become Speaker, in the first ballots 19 party mates voted against him, in the third they were 20. In the fourth, the twenty votes against McCarthy are channeled on Byron Donalds of Florida.

McCarthy’s position from vote to vote is less secure. During the night there was a coming and going of food pony express in the halls of Congress and in the adjacent areas; there have been meetings, circles in an attempt to overcome the stalemate. But whatever happens – if McCarthy yields to the conditions of the rioters, or another name appears for the office of Speaker – what happened in Congress will have important consequences for the Republican Party and, consequently, for the balance between the parties and in relations with the White House .

First of all, the Republican Party (Gop, Grand Old Party, a name that appears bizarre today), is no longer that “big tent” of the times of Reagan which welcomed requests, ideas, different visions from which a political synthesis and interests then emerged.

Just scroll through the sketch of the 20 anti-Kevins: there are 5 new members of the House, the other 15 are veterans in various capacities. Andy Harris hails from Maryland, Mary Miller from Illinois: the other 18 are all from Southern, Midwestern or Colorado-Texas states. Twelve according to the New York Times, 18 according to the Washington Post, are “election deniers”, i.e. they believe that in 2020 Biden “stole” Trump’s victory despite 7 million more votes and 74 more voters .

The most interesting fact, however, is that the 19 are all members of the House Freedom Caucus, the right-wing movement of the entire Republican galaxy in the House. The twentieth, Jim Jordan (Ohio) joined the “rebels” in the last round on Tuesday and is among the founders of the caucus and is the one who collected the votes of the other 19 in the last round. More than a support to the deputy from Ohio (who doesn’t have the numbers to become Speaker) a clear signal to the leaders of the GOP.

Warning: Seventeen of these anti-Kevins received Trump’s endorsement in the recent Midterms. Yet, and this is a factor yet to be analyzed, the tycoon Wednesday morning made an appeal on Truth to vote compact McCarthy, his old ally and who in the past linked his rise to the top of the GOP to Donald Trump’s presidency. In short, there is a part within the GOP that seems – at least in this game – much more radical than Trump. The role of the House Freedom Caucus therefore in a dynamic in the House where Republicans have a majority of just four seats, will be decisive in the coming years. And these twenty “rebels” are the most hostile to giving in to any understanding with the White House on any issue. Instead, they are ready to fight to set up commissions of inquiry and investigation on many issues, two above all: the relationship between Hunter Biden and Ukraine and his troubles with the taxman; and withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The image of the twenty “rebels” is in stark contrast to the one projected by President Biden who flew to Kentucky for a speech aimed at enhancing the US infrastructure plan launched thanks to a bipartisan consensus. In fact, with him is Mitch McConnell, Republican leader in the Senate. The far-right Republican patrol in the Senate is less large than in the Chamber but above all, since the GOP does not have control of the Senate, the more extremist elements will have less room for maneuver and visibility. Before boarding Marine One, Biden said he was concerned about the image that the challenge to the House projects in America. “What is happening is embarrassing,” Biden said.

