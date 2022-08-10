Original title: Why does the People’s Liberation Army surround Taiwan’s navy to perform Taiwan’s lie flat?Guo Zhengliang reveals the tricks

according toHong Kong “China Review Society”report After the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi came to Taiwan, the People’s Liberation Army conducted live-fire exercises in the waters around Taiwan for several days. Guo Zhengliang, a former public opinion representative of the Democratic Progressive Party, analyzed in the “Toutiao Lectures” program on August 8 that the United States intervened in “crisis communication management” on August 4. This is consistent with Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. National Security Advisor Sullivan. can be seen. Therefore, the Taiwan military will be low-key and patient enough to surprise everyone, and deny the PLA’s military planes and warships around Taiwan, and will not issue air defense alerts. This logic also makes sense.

Guo Zhengliang said, “I don’t think China and the United States will fight! Because the nuclear powers… The United States and the Soviet Union have also fought fiercely, but after the Cuban crisis, they have not faced each other. They are very clear about their red lines, and they will fight proxies. War, for example, the United States will go to Taiwan to conflict with the mainland, this is possible. But the United States will not directly intervene, that is, the Ukrainian model! Provide weapons, provide military information, is not Ukraine like this? Even if the United States is caught intervening, it will Saying it’s a retired military, or a retired consultant or something like that, it won’t admit direct involvement with active-duty military personnel.”

“American politicians are also very clear about this. Many people are just acting.” Guo Zhengliang said, “We have many such people in Taiwan. Would you be surprised? , What are they doing this time on August 4th? They are teaching everyone how to be patient. Therefore, when a crisis really occurs, you will know what your real proposition is. “

The host Zhou Yuqin mentioned that Wu Zhaoxie, the head of the foreign affairs department of the Taiwan authorities, held an international press conference. Guo Zhengliang said, “Because the crisis is over!” Zhou Yuqin: “Do you want to call on the mainland to stop?” Guo Zhengliang: “He doesn’t have enough weight in this kind of words, and he wants Cai Cai. English; basically because the crisis is over, he can speak.”

Guo Zhengliang pointed out, "I frankly think that on August 4th, and even August 5th, I think the United States is involved in the management of crisis communication, because it thinks it is very dangerous, so it suggests that Taiwan should also exercise restraint. Because The tone of Tsai Ing-wen's Facebook speech on August 4th, you don't think it is exactly the same as Sullivan, the tone is the same. The United States is such a country, it does 'arms management' for the countries it can control, When it comes to crisis, it is to do 'battlefield management' and 'crisis communication management', which are all involved." (Source: Huaxia Jingwei Network)

