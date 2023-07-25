Why famous men paint their nails | Fun

If you think that nail polish is reserved for women only, you are wrong…

It is not at all strange that i men paint their nails, and not just women. The proof is numerous celebrities, including some Hollywood stars, such as Brad Pitt or Johnny Depp. Also, football players are not far behind in this. Cristiano Ronaldo is often photographed with painted nails.

Now, the question arises – why do men even think of it? Is it for aesthetic reasons, health reasons or some other? It varies. Mostly actors and music stars resort to this trend. Also, in the past some punk stars often painted their nails black.

Actor Macaulay Culkin also loves painted nailschoosing the one in red color, like the American actor Neil Patrick, but in a slightly darker shade while the singer Sil walked with fluorescent yellow nails.

Johnny Depp has been seen several times with dark nail polish, while Brad Pitt appeared in public a few years ago with a colorful manicure, multi-colored, which caused a lot of attention. Also musician and actor Jared Leto.

Football player Cristiano Ronaldo also paints his nails, but mostly on his feet. There is an important health reason for this. Namely, many famous athletes do this, apply nail polish to protect themselves from bacteria and fungi, especially if they spend hours and hours in sweaty sneakers. Mike Tyson also painted his toenails.

