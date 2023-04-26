Home » Why Gigi Becali forgave referee Horațiu Feșnic
Why Gigi Becali forgave referee Horațiu Feșnic

Gigi Becali forgave the referee Horațiu Feșnic, the center who led the game between Rapid and FCSB, in the play-off of the I League. In the mentioned match, the victory went to Giulești with a score of 1-0, but the red-blues were clear disadvantaged by the referee from Cluj.

Horatiu Feșnic did not give two red cards to the team coached by Adrian Mutu after two gross fouls by Onea and Dragș Grigore in the first half hour of the game. Gigi Becali revealed the reason why he decided to forgive the referee Horațiu Feșnic even though, immediately after the match, the financier of the FCSB team declared that he wanted to retire from football.

“I also sent messages to Feșnic. Feșnic also sent me word through someone: ‘Tell nea Gigi to forgive me. I can’t answer the messages, but forgive me and I understand perfectly everything he did.’ He said he couldn’t answer because he wasn’t allowed. I apologized, I was too angry and that’s it, I’m human. I also texted him around three in the morning and six when I got up. If you have seen that man asks for peace, you must answer with peace. After apologizing for the messages, I relieved myself and finished the fight,” said Gigi Becali, according to DigiSport.

