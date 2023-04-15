Why Giorgia Meloni went to Ethiopia

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni traveled to Ethiopia between Friday and Saturday for a state visit deemed rather important: among other things, she met Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, promised millions of euros in aid economies to strengthen the institutions of the two countries and announced that in the autumn the government will present the so-called “Mattei plan for Africa”, which in Meloni’s intentions should be a major project for the development and deepening of international relations between Italy and the countries Africans which takes its name from Enrico Mattei, the historic president of ENI.

The reasons why Meloni made a state visit to Ethiopia are above all two: the first is that the country is one of the most important in Africa, the third economically and the second most populous after Nigeria. The second and most important is that Ethiopia is one of the main places of passage for sub-Saharan migrants who embark from Libya in the Mediterranean to reach Europe. For this reason, working on good relations and the stabilization of Ethiopian institutions is also a way for Meloni to try to stem the problem of migrants.

Meloni met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday in Addis Ababa, the capital, and had a trilateral meeting with Ahmed and Somali President Mohamud on Saturday, also in Addis Ababa. Friday is the third meeting between Meloni and Ahmed in a few months, a sign that Ethiopia is of considerable importance to the government. Before Meloni, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had been in Addis Ababa in March, and French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are expected to travel to Ethiopia in the coming weeks.

One of the reasons for this large concentration of visits is that Ethiopia emerged in November 2022 from a civil war that lasted over two years against separatist movements in the northern region of Tigray, which caused tens of thousands of deaths. The peace accord appears to be holding up, although there are several turbulent regions in the country where armed clashes continue. Two years of civil war, however, have left Ethiopia in a rather critical state. There are currently 823,000 refugees and 4.2 million internally displaced persons in the country, out of an estimated 120 million inhabitants.

He signed an agreement with Ahmed Meloni to support the Ethiopian economy which provides for the allocation of 140 million euros over three years: 100 in loans and 40 non-repayable. Meloni, the newspapers wrote, would like to further increase the value of the agreement in the coming months, to bring it to 200 million.

Italian companies have a significant commitment in Ethiopia, and among other things Webuild (the large state-owned construction company once known as Impregilo) participates in the construction of various infrastructure works in the country, including the so-called GERD dam, the most big than Africa.

Meloni’s entourage informed the Italian journalists who traveled with her to Addis Ababa that these aids also serve to try to limit the influence of China and Russia in Ethiopia and in general throughout Africa, where the two countries are becoming increasingly important also thanks to huge investments.

In this context, Meloni said she wanted to inaugurate what she called the “Mattei plan for Africa”, that is, a set of investments, aid and relationships aimed at supporting some African states, among which Meloni also mentioned Tunisia. Meloni said the plan should be announced in the fall, and for now there aren’t many details.

The stability of Ethiopia, according to the government, is also important for the containment of migratory flows. Ethiopia is not among the top countries of departure for migrants, but it is an extremely important transit point for people from various countries in the region.