Why in the old photos they never smiled?

Why in the old photos they never smiled?

One of the reasons people don’t smile often in old photos is related to the photographic technology of the time. The first photographic portraits were made using techniques such as the daguerreotype, wet collodion and glass plate, which required very long exposure times.

In practice, taking a photo required standing completely still for several seconds, which made it difficult to maintain a natural smile without moving the face. Furthermore, the photographic technology of the time was unable to capture the finer details of facial expression, such as the small movements of the mouth and eyes that characterize a natural smile.

Furthermore, smiling in photography had not yet become common practice. Photography was still a novelty and portraits were often used for formal purposes or to show the sitter’s social standing. In this context, a smile could be considered inappropriate or not serious.

Finally, the fact that the concept of beauty and representation of the self in photography was different from the current one must also be considered. Many portraits of the time were designed to show the subject realistically, without hiding any physical defects or facial imperfections. In this context, an excessive or forced smile could be seen as an attempt to hide these defects, creating a false representation of the subject.

In summary, there are several reasons why people don’t smile often in old photos. In part, this was due to the photographic technology of the time, which made it difficult to maintain a natural smile during long exposure times. Furthermore, smiling in photography was not yet a common practice and could be considered inappropriate or not very serious. Finally, the concept of beauty and representation of the self in photography was different from the current one and many portraits were designed to show the subject in a realistic way, without hiding any physical defects or facial imperfections.

