“Disappointed. We are also considering whether there are other options.” US President Biden said when asked at the White House recently about the “OPEC+” decision to cut production.

On October 5, the International Energy Organization “OPEC+” announced that in view of the uncertainties facing the global economy, the oil market and the need to strengthen long-term guidance for the oil market, from November, monthly production will be based on August production. The average daily reduction is 2 million barrels.

Reasons for OPEC+ production cuts

There are several reasons for the OPEC+ decision to cut production. This production cut by OPEC+ is the largest production cut by OPEC+ after 2020, and its main goal is to maintain high oil prices. Taking Saudi Arabia as an example, after the production cut in 2020, Saudi Arabia’s oil revenue will grow rapidly in 2021, and the international oil price will remain above $100/barrel until July 2022.

Although the cost of oil exploration in Saudi Arabia is only about 10 US dollars, and Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” proposes to get rid of the dependence on oil economy, Saudi Arabia needs to invest not only funds to stimulate economic development, but also to build NEOM and other new industrial and commercial cities in the future. , and it is necessary to continue to provide financial support to Egypt, Sudan and other countries, so international oil prices need to remain at a high level.

Gulf Arab countries such as Iraq and the United Arab Emirates have also achieved large growth in oil revenue. After June 2022, international oil prices continued to fall, so cutting oil production and boosting market prices are the economic motivations for this production cut by OPEC+.

In addition, the “OPEC+” decision to reduce production is intended to maintain the internal cooperation mechanism of “OPEC+”. “OPEC+” includes not only traditional “OPEC” such as Saudi Arabia, but also important oil-producing countries such as Russia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Azerbaijan.

In recent years, the relationship between “OPEC+” members has been delicate. As the largest oil exporter and the second largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia and Russia, the competitive relationship within “OPEC+” affects the “OPEC+” members. unity between nations.

Especially after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, there have been strong voices within OPEC+ to reduce production capacity and stimulate international oil prices. Therefore, in order to maintain the stability of the mechanism, “OPEC+” needs to make a decision to reduce production.

The decision of OPEC+ to cut production also shows the dissatisfaction of oil-producing countries with the United States.The United States has always hoped to persuade “OPEC+” members to increase oil production capacity to increase oil supply to Europe and reduce the European market’s interest in oil production.Rosneftdependency.

However, “OPEC+” is relatively dissatisfied with the intervention of the United States, and believes that the United States sacrifices the economic interests of oil-producing countries in exchange for the political interests of the United States itself. Therefore, the “OPEC+” decision to cut production is a revolt against the United States.

Will OPEC+ cut production worsen U.S.-Saudi relations?

For a period of time, in order to promote “OPEC+” to increase production capacity, lower international oil prices, and increase oil delivery to the European market, the Biden administration of the United States has been lobbying Arab countries hard. The main purpose of US President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia in July 2022 is to persuade Saudi Arabia to increase oil production capacity; before the “OPEC+” summit, the United States vigorously lobbied Saudi Arabia through diplomatic channels, hoping that Saudi Arabia would persuade “OPEC+” “Increase production capacity.

However, the rejection of the US proposal to increase production by the Gulf Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia will undoubtedly discredit the Biden administration. Although the United States can import Iranian oil into the international market by resuming the Iran nuclear deal to fill the 2 million barrels per day reduction share of “OPEC+”, the “OPEC+” member countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, etc. The Gulf Arab countries, united, withstood the pressure of the United States.

After the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, the United States has also been lobbying Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and other countries, hoping to persuade these countries to sanction or condemn Russia’s “invasion”, thereby driving the Arab world to isolate Russia. However, due to the consideration of energy cooperation and geopolitical reality, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and other countries have always rejected the US demands and continued to maintain “neutrality” in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The “OPEC+” production cut broke the US strategic attempt to “lower oil prices, transport Europe, and isolate Russia”, and was a major setback to the US strategy to contain Russia.

For a long time, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and other Gulf Arab countries have been consistent with the United States in security and diplomacy. However, in recent years, on the one hand, the United States has accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of invading Yemen, criticized military operations for causing a “humanitarian disaster” in Yemen, and pointed fingers at Saudi Arabia’s domestic politics, causing disgust in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf Arab countries; on the other hand, the United States has not Taking into account the security concerns of Gulf Arab relations, promoting nuclear negotiations with Iran, and withdrawing troops from Iraq and Afghanistan have eroded the United States‘ credible image in the hearts of Gulf Arab countries. The decision of OPEC+ to cut production this time can be said to symbolize the further enhancement of the diplomatic autonomy of the Gulf Arab countries, and is no longer the only one to be led by the United States.

However, with the production cuts of “OPEC+”, international oil prices will be stimulated to rise further. According to estimates, by the end of 2022, international oil prices will rise from the current US$85/barrel to US$120/barrel. Rising international oil prices will inevitably push up domestic refined oil prices, put pressure on market transportation, industrial and agricultural production and other fields, and raise domestic production costs.

The “OPEC+” decision to cut production more shows the increasingly distant relationship between the United States and the Middle East oil-producing countries, especially the Gulf Arab countries, and also shows the failure of the United States‘ Middle East strategy.

