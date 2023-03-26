On March 24, local time, the two-day EU Spring Summit concluded in Brussels, the capital of Belgium. This summit mainly focused on economic-related issues, including how to enhance Europe’s overall competitiveness, accelerate energy transition, and strengthen prevention of financial risks.

△The site of the 2023 EU Spring Summit (pictured from the official website of the European Commission)

Analysts pointed out that under the current situation of “internal and external troubles”, all parties in the EU are eager to change. However, affected by factors such as the Ukraine crisis and the EU’s lack of “strategic autonomy” after following the United States, at the same time, Europe’s economic growth prospects are still bleak in the face of high inflation, continuous interest rate hikes and banking crises, and it is impossible to completely get rid of the risk of recession.

European recession may be ‘inevitable’

For the first time since the Ukraine crisis escalated last February, economic-related issues were at the top of the EU summit. Analysts believe that, to a certain extent, this reflects the EU’s current economic development dilemma, and it is necessary to solve a series of problems such as high inflation, banking crisis, and increased economic downturn risks.

First of all, since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, the backlash effect of several rounds of sanctions against Russia has led to soaring prices of energy, electricity, and food in Europe, continued high inflation, and declining purchasing power of the people, which have continued to trigger protests and demonstrations in various countries.

△ Screenshot of the Associated Press report

According to data released by Eurostat, the consumer price index in the euro zone rose by 8.5% year-on-year in February. At the same time, after excluding the volatile food and energy prices, the core consumer price index continued to accelerate in February. It rose to 5.6 percent from 5.3 percent last month.

△ Screenshot of Reuters report

Clemens Foster, chairman of the If Institute of Economics in Germany, said that due to the rapid growth of labor wages and other factors, the euro zone is facing huge upward pressure on inflation.

Clemens Foster: “Considering the current high inflation rate, labor requires employers to raise wages, and employers pass on wage costs to the goods sold, thereby pushing up prices, and this cycle repeats itself, forming wage-price spiral inflation, which It is very dangerous. Once people form psychological expectations that inflation will continue to rise, it will become more difficult for the European Central Bank to control inflation.”

△Clemens Foster

While inflation remains high, the recent liquidity crisis among financial giants such as Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse Bank has aroused people’s concerns about the prospects of the banking industry and plunged the global financial market into turmoil.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said frankly that the current euro zone economy is still under the impact of high inflation, and there is no clear evidence that underlying inflation is trending downward. “The recent financial turmoil has increased the downside risks of the economy.”

△ US Consumer News and Business Channel (CNBC) reported: European Central Bank President Lagarde said inflation is still too high, the euro rose

In this regard, analysts pointed out that in the context of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the prospects for global economic recovery are not clear, and the operating conditions of financial institutions will hardly be greatly improved in the short term, and the recovery of investor confidence may be very slow .

Bob Michel, chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, further pointed out that in 2022, the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will raise interest rates significantly. Due to the rapid rise of interest rates, the banking industry generally bears a large interest rate risk, so the crisis sweeping the global banking industry has just begun. “As panic spreads in the banking industry, an economic recession is ‘inevitable’. In the next few months, the market There will be a ‘washing process’ and more problems are expected.”

△Bob Michel said in an interview with Bloomberg Television that the recession is “inevitable”

Although the European and American banking crisis continued to spread, the European Central Bank still decided on the 16th of this month to raise the three key interest rates in the euro area by 50 basis points in order to curb high inflation. This is the sixth consecutive major rate hike by the ECB since it started the rate hike process in July last year.

△ Screenshot of Reuters report

In this regard, Eddie Conway, the financial editor of the British “Sky News“, analyzed that as interest rates continue to rise, the possibility of bank thunderstorms will be higher, which is why the financial market will be very nervous this year. The European Central Bank is now not only to curb inflation, but also to maintain financial stability. To some extent, the two are mutually exclusive, “in the future, the European Central Bank will be in a dilemma.”

△Screenshot of the British “Sky News” website report

Blindly following the US is the main reason Europe is in trouble

Affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the natural gas supply situation in Europe is expected to remain tight this year. According to estimates by the International Energy Agency, the EU will face a natural gas shortage of about 27 billion cubic meters in 2023, accounting for about 6.8% of the EU’s total baseline natural gas demand. This will undoubtedly further exacerbate inflationary pressures in EU countries.

△CNN report screenshot (picture comes from the Internet)

But at the same time, the United States has adopted a series of measures that harm the interests of its allies and directly endanger the safety of European industries, which has plunged the EU into an unprecedented crisis.

First of all, the United States has weakened Europe’s competitiveness while obtaining high economic benefits by selling high-priced natural gas to Europe.

Klaus Ernst, a member of the German Bundestag, bluntly stated that after the “Nord Stream” pipeline is blown up, the energy price in Europe will be five times that of the United States. This is a long-term effect that will cause German and European companies to invest in the United States instead of Germany and Europe. “On the surface, this is the company’s choice, but behind it, it is subject to the interests of the United States.”

Analysts also pointed out that at present, the growth of key industries such as automobiles in Europe is sluggish, the economic outlook is still bleak, and the risk of recession still exists. However, since the United States launched the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last year, some European manufacturing companies have begun to shift investment to the United States, which will accelerate the risk of “deindustrialization” in Europe.

△”Energy Post” website report: In the face of the “Inflation Cutting Act” in the United States, what can Europe do to prevent its companies from relocating to the United States?

In the face of the United States blatantly violating WTO rules and introducing high subsidies to protect its green industries such as electric vehicles, the European Commission has successively introduced legislative proposals such as the “Net Zero Industry Act” and “Critical Raw Materials Act” under the background of repeated negotiations. , trying to increase subsidies for green industries by changing the state subsidy rules and encouraging capital to flow to related industries.

△Belgium “Brussels Times” website reported: the European Union launched a plan to avoid deindustrialization

According to the analysis, this is the EU’s initiative to accelerate energy transformation and pursue energy independence. However, it remains to be seen whether such measures will be implemented amid deep divisions within the EU over changes to the rules on state subsidies.

Swiss financial and political analyst Angelo Giuliano emphasized that for a long time, Europe blindly followed the United States and lacked an independent foreign policy, which is an important reason for the current predicament. If Europe does not make changes, a long period of recession and “deindustrialization” will be inevitable.

△Angelo Giuliano

Cui Hongjian, director of the European Institute of the China Institute of International Studies, believes that the current EU is still bound by the strategic goals of the United States to aid Ukraine and contain Russia. This will have a negative impact on the long-term competitiveness that the EU pursues.

“What Europe should do more is to truly find its own development orientation and development direction, and truly adhere to multilateralism in order to truly enhance its competitiveness.”