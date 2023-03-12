And while brushing teeth in the morning has become part of the routine and basic hygiene so that we don’t leave the house with unpleasant breath, on the other hand, many people neglect it in the evening.

Source: YouTube/Mark Burhenne DDS

Brushing our teeth before going to bed not only makes our teeth healthier, but also prevents us from going to bed with already existing bacteria in our mouths. In this way, we prevent the occurrence of caries, gum disease, bad breath, and other diseases.

Doctor Rashi Gupta explains what happens if we don’t brush our teeth before going to bed:

“During the day, saliva serves as a natural defense, helping to neutralize acids in food and preventing any damage to the enamel. But at night, saliva production decreases. Since we have a weaker defense system while we sleep, it is necessary to brush our teeth before going to sleep to reduce the amount of bacteria in by mouth”she explains.

Otherwise, if we do not do this, we put ourselves at risk of increased blood sugar, which can primarily harm people who suffer from diabetes. As he adds in closing, most people are unaware that bacteria not only cause gum disease, but can also enter the bloodstream and heart, further leading to infections.

Therefore, don’t be afraid to brush your teeth before going to bed and thus prevent the risk of developing diseases…

