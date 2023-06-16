Why is it so difficult to know how many migrants died in the shipwreck in Greece

More than two days have passed since a former fishing boat carrying dozens of migrants sank off the coast of the Peloponnese, Greece, in one of the deadliest shipwrecks in recent Mediterranean history. To date, however, there is still considerable uncertainty about exactly how many people were on board, and therefore should be considered missing or dead.

Talking with Politico a spokesman for IOM, the UN migration agency, said that based on testimonies from survivors and the people who are usually crammed into such boats, the former fishing vessel could have on board between 400 and the 750 people. No one has a clearer estimate: on smaller boats, migrants usually manage to count the people on board, with a fairly low margin of error. In the case of larger boats, getting an idea of ​​how many were actually on board is difficult. Especially in the case of multi-storey boats, such as the former fishing boat that sank between Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the images released by the Greek Coast Guard, which had approached the former fishing boat hours before it sank without starting rescue operations, the boat had a covered lower floor in which many people were probably crammed. People perceived to be more vulnerable, such as women and the elderly, are usually accommodated on the lower floor: you can travel lying down and away from the sun, which can be very intense especially in summer in the Mediterranean.

But to this day it’s hard to figure out how many people were really down there. “Everyone has a different story, no one has counted them and has a perspective of the whole boat. Some say there were a hundred children », he told Republic Marilena Giftea, journalist and vice president of the Red Cross of Kalamata, the Greek city where many of the survivors are hospitalized.

Il Guardian another a statement by a Greek police inspector, Nicolaos Spanoudakis, according to whom “it seems there were women and children on the lower floor”, but specifies that at the moment it is not possible to find confirmations on the estimate that is circulating the most in international and Italian newspapers, that of the 100 children. It is not clear whether the survivors will be able to provide more precise testimony on who and how many people were on board in the coming days.

Usually in these cases we can get an idea of ​​the number of missing also based on the discovery of the bodies: in the days following the shipwreck of Cutro, which occurred in March in Calabria a few hundred meters from the shore, the current brought shore up the bodies of several people who died during the shipwreck. The shipwreck of the Peloponnese, however, occurred under very different conditions.

From the report of the Greek Coast Guard we know that the boat sank in a few minutes, probably due to a sudden movement of some people on board (boats so overcrowded risk capsizing and sinking at any moment). It is plausible that many have not even had the time to try to get out of the lower floor, which is normally accessed in these boats through a sort of trap door.

The former fishing boat then sank near the Calypso Abyss, considered the point where the Mediterranean seabed is deepest: its lowest point is 5,109 meters below sea level. After an initial phase of the rescue, during which the bodies of 78 people were recovered, the massive rescue operations of the Greek authorities have not found any other person, alive or dead.