For decades, Iranian experts have worked hard to develop various types of weapons, especially drones and ballistic missiles. But Tehran bought Su-35 fighter jets from Russia after the production of advanced fighter jets became difficult for its military industry.

Just a week after Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani confirmed Iran’s interest in buying Russian fighter jets to bolster its defense capabilities, Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations announced on Friday, March 10, that Tehran had signed an agreement to buy Russian fighter jets. Contract for Su-35 fighter jets.

The Iranian mission in New York said the deal came after restrictions on Tehran’s purchase of conventional arms ended in October 2020, in accordance with UN Resolution 2231. However, it declined to provide more information on the number of fighter jets delivered to Iran and the date of execution of the deal “to ensure the confidentiality of private information”.

iran secrecy

Iran’s mission to the United Nations would not disclose the date when the Russian fighters arrived in Iran after Western reports based on the drawings. The aircraft drawings, which appear in video footage released by Iran’s armed forces at the underground Oqab 44 air base, resemble the design of the Su-35.

The New York Times noted in an analysis that Russian fighter jets may have arrived in Iran, linking them to satellite imagery. The satellite images show the stability of combat aircraft at Tehran’s air bases inside Iran that were not there before.

On the other hand, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani last week denied that Iran had received any Su-35 fighter equipment so far. Shahriar Haidari, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, revealed in February 2022 that Tehran will receive Russian fighter jets at the beginning of the next Iranian year (starting on March 21).

strategic advantage

On the other hand, Muhammad Mahdi Yazdi, a researcher on Iranian military affairs, described the years-old claim that Iran had advanced Russian fighter jets as a “rehash.” He also explained that ending restrictions on Tehran’s purchase of conventional arms has accelerated military cooperation between Iran and Russia.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Yazdi explained that in addition to national industry, the Iranian army’s air force seeks to diversify its military equipment from the industries of Western and Eastern powers.

According to him, for many years his country has been in serious negotiations with the Russian side for the purchase of Su-30 fighter jets. But it found the strengths of the Su-35 variant more in line with its plans to enhance its air capabilities.

Yazdi emphasized that the Su-35 has a strategic advantage that can integrate Iran’s armament system to deal with potential threats. He summarized the most prominent features of Russian fighters as follows:

Has a strong offensive capability comparable to Western models, especially American fighters.

Possessing specifications that bring it closer to the fifth generation and the ability to detect enemy aircraft at long distances.

It is equipped with air-to-air, air-to-surface missiles and anti-ship missiles.

Equipped with advanced “Khibiny-M” electronic warfare system, it has excellent maneuverability.

Capable of supersonic flight.

Capable of detecting 30 targets and attacking 8 of them simultaneously.

Yazdi concluded that his country viewed its military equipment as an integrated system and would not count on just one if the country were to become a military target. He also confirmed that if the Su-35 fighter reaches Iranian territory, it will perform specific missions with other military systems.

balance force

On the other hand, military affairs researcher Muhammad Mahdi Melki reads on his country’s efforts to acquire Russian weapons in the context of balancing power in the region. He stressed that given the growing cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, “it is not surprising that each side wants to meet the needs of the other militarily”.

Melki argued that his country’s fighter equipment has not evolved in the way of drones and missiles, noting that supplying the Iranian military with Su-35 fighter jets would provide a qualitative leap in air capabilities.

As for whether Iran will receive Su-35 aircraft at the “Eagle 44” air force base unveiled in February 2022, Melki said that this base is only one of Iran’s geographically widespread bases. He also added that Tehran is adopting strategies to eliminate potential threats, such as strengthening its nuclear facilities below the mountain, so it distributes imported warplanes at several bases far away from other bases.

It should be noted that Iran’s military aircraft fleet is dominated by Soviet-era Russian MiGs and Sukhois, as well as Chinese fighters including the J-7, in addition to Tehran’s 1979 Iranian Revolution Some previously purchased American “F-4” and “F-5” fighters.