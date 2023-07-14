WHY IS THE KEY IN BIH? Is there currently the biggest political crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina since Dayton? Why? | Info

Political crises in Bosnia and Herzegovina, i.e. Republika Srpska, are so frequent, almost permanent, that the mere mention of BiH connotes a complicated situation and problem.

At the moment, institutional confusion is taking place there, and one can hear from analysts that it is the biggest political crisis since Dayton!

The latest reason for the escalation is actually not new at all, but an old, long-standing problem – the unrecognized high representative Kristijan Šmit and his moves, foreign judges in the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the reactions of Milorad Dodik, who publicly and quite brutally disputes Šmit’s legitimacy and annuls his decisions. To that should be added the persistence of Šmit, who amended the Criminal Code of BiH so that non-implementation of his decisions is now a criminal offense.

Dodik, on the other hand, talks about the independence of Republika Srpska for the umpteenth time, and experts claim that a potential referendum on secession would be a “nuclear option”. The last point of contention concerns the Constitutional Court of BiH, in which there will no longer be judges from Republika Srpska, which was interpreted as “Dodik’s attempt to undermine and challenge the legitimacy of the Constitutional Court”.

Things became even more tense due to the request of Denis Zvizdić, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina, that members of the NATO Alliance deploy soldiers of the North Atlantic Alliance on the territory of Brčko District.

In Usijanje we ask: Why has it become so tense in Bosnia and Herzegovina? Is the biggest political crisis since Dayton underway?

How will Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković react, will he put pressure on HDZ leader Dragan Čović to distance himself from the latest move of his longtime ally Milorad Dodik, and would that weaken the president of Republika Srpska?

