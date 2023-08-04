Home » Why is the sea yellow in Croatia | Info
Why is the sea yellow in Croatia | Info

The sea in Croatia turned yellow after heavy rainfall.

Due to heavy rains, it is morning in Lovran today yellowed sea along the coast, and later it also happened in the Rijeka area. It is a natural phenomenon that has been happening more and more frequently in recent years, after a large amount of precipitation occurs in a short period of time, and underground and above-ground streams, which have swelled due to heavy precipitation, begin to flow into the sea.

The torrents also pour the earth particles that remain floating on the surface into the sea, and the south keeps them and “pushes” them towards the coast. The large amount of rain caused traffic problems in Opatija, where the streets were flooded, and due to the swollen spring of Vrutka, Slatina ended up under water as well.

Firefighters had several dozen interventions in the Liburnian area, most often due to flooded ground spaces, and traffic was directed via Novi put, causing congestion.

(MONDO/Jutarnji list)

