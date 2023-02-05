Expert in intimate relationships, Nađa Bokodi revealed why many of us “turn” into our partners when we find ourselves in long-term relationships.

Have you ever felt like you’re pretending to be your partner? It’s a common belief that couples start to resemble each other after dating for a while, and according to experts, there are scientific reasons why this happens.

An expert in intimate relationships, Nadja Bokodi revealed why many of us “turn” into our partners when we find ourselves in long-term relationships, and she cited the Hollywood seducer and actor Brad Pitt as an example. She explained that many of us are attracted to partners who look like us.

“Science has many theories as to why this happens, but one of the most popular explanations is a phenomenon called the ‘familiarity effect,’ which is based on the fact that we tend to develop a preference for things that we feel are related or similar to us,” she pointed out. she added that it was due to long-term exposure to something or someone.



When you spend so much time with another person, it’s not surprising that you’ve picked up on their mannerisms. Also, there is a possibility that they start to interest you in the same things, and you very easily become inspired by that person’s style. Nadja cited Brad Pitt as an example of that.

So, depending on which woman he was dating in a certain period, his way of dressing also changed. While dating, for example, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, he even matched the same glasses and clothes with her at one event. On the other hand, with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, he was happy to be seen in more elegant editions, just like her.

“It’s a surprisingly common occurrence between couples who have been together for years, and is probably the result of something called empathic mimicry, which happens when people who share a strong bond and consequently experience a greater degree of empathy,” Nadja concluded.

And have you noticed something similar in yourself?

