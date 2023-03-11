The Red Star leader was taken out of the game and did not return even when he had to play. Why?

Izvor: Sport club/Screenshot

Red Star coach Dusko Ivanovic said that Nemanja Nedović injured and that’s why he didn’t play in the final match against Panathinaikos.

“He couldn’t play because he has an injury. He has a problem,” said the Montenegrin expert.

While Crvena Zvezda was sinking and eventually sank and lost to Panathinaikos, many wondered where Nedović was. After scoring 12 points in the first half of the match, he exited the game during the third quarter and was not on the field as the red and whites tried unsuccessfully to regain their composure. At one point, he was sitting on the bench next to the Argentinian tandem of Luka Vildoza and Fakund Kampac, who completely failed in Athens, and during that time Zvezda tried to be revived by the five members of Ivanović, Dobrić, Lazarević, Petrushev and Kuzmic. And they failed.

Although Zvezda led by as many as 16 points (53:37) in the middle of the third quarter, it suffered a complete collapse in the end and lost painfully.

“We simply stopped playing after five minutes of the third quarter. We stopped playing defense, we lost confidence in attack and Panathinaikos played more aggressively in the last quarter.” Ivanovic said after the match.

With a score of 12-16 and after losing to an opponent they had to beat, Zvezda has nothing to hope for, not even to talk about the Top 8 stage. Duško Ivanovic announced that the red and white will fight, but…

“As long as there are some mathematical chances, we will fight. But if we fight like we did in the last 15 minutes, it will be difficult,” he said.

Crvena zvezda returns to Belgrade to prepare for the match against Partizan on Monday, in a very important derby of the ABA League, in which the stake is the fight for first place and “pole position” before the regional playoffs. Zvezda has a difficult two days to recover from the embarrassment in Athens and the most painful defeat of the season.