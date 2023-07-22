Why Nikola Mirotic does not play for Serbia or Montenegro | Sports

The famous Nikola Mirotic has European gold and Olympic bronze with Spain, and he had the opportunity to play for Serbia as well as for Montenegro.

During the last few weeks, Nikola Mirotic has become a central figure in European basketball. Parting with Barcelona lasted too long, all European clubs wanted him, and for days the (former) Spanish representative was very close to signing for Partizan. It didn’t happen and the fans found out about it in today’s Instagram post, which disappointed them, although everyone thought that the wing center gave the word to Željko Obradović. However, this is not the first time that contradictory statements have appeared about Mirotic’s career.

One of the best players of the Euroleague last season and the MVP of the league part the year before last, he wore the jersey of the Spanish national team for years. He moved to Madrid when he was only 14 years old, later got a passport and became a member of the national team, although there were two other options. Nikola Mirotic could have played for Montenegro or Serbiabut nobody knows exactly why it didn’t happen!

“There was a chance to play for the Montenegrin national team at some point, but according to their opinion, I wasn’t good enough to play for their team, I’m not sure if they were cadets or juniors. I didn’t play that summer, the next I got the chance to get a Spanish passport and play for Spain – at that moment it was much easier for me with a Spanish passport to succeed and be in the first team. If you are rejected once, if your country thinks you are not good enough, why not take your passport at that moment and play for Spain, which had an excellent young national team. We took the silver medal in Croatia, the gold in Bilbao. That’s the story, irrelevant at the moment, but if some people don’t know, that’s how it happened,” said Nikola Mirotić for “SportKlub” at the end of 2019, before the Euroleague match against Crvena zvezda.



Danilo Mitrović, director of representative selections in the Basketball Association of Montenegro, reacted immediately to this statement by Nikola Mirotic. “He is more Spanish than Montenegrin – as soon as he decided to play for Spain. The fact that he got a Spanish passport at the age of 16 and that was interesting – that he is doing better in his career – that is another matter. He is a Montenegrin, he was born in Montenegro, he has a Montenegrin passport and citizenship, and no one could prevent him from playing for Montenegro. He decided to play for Spain. And the fact that someone didn’t invite him, or that they judged him to be no good – that’s simply not true. We tried everything – in a thousand ways, even after he played for the A national team of Spain. And then we were able to ‘take’ Mirotic, through FIBA, which punished the Spaniards for his illegal transfer and playing for Spain. They were fined, I think it was 100 or 120 thousand Swiss francs, due to administrative errors. When Luka Pavićević was the coach, we tried again, regardless of the fact that he had already played for Spain. FIBA then said – if Mirotic signs that he wants to play for Montenegro, he will be our player, not naturalized. Really, after so many years, I don’t see the purpose of this story,” KSCG announced at the time!

These words of Danilo Mitrović might be confirmed in the statement that Nikola Mirotic gave four years earlier! After leaving Real Madrid for the NBA and becoming a member of the Chicago Bulls, the wing center gave an interview to “Voice of America” ​​in which there is a very interesting part. Even then, in 2015, Mirotic spoke about the national team, that is, whose jersey he will wear in the future.

“Of course, I always represent my country in all the clubs I played in, and in big clubs like Real Madrid, and now the Chicago Bulls. And what will remain in my wonderful memory is when I played at the Hoop Summit in America. Then I played for the Spanish national team under the age of 20, and on my jersey was the flag of Montenegro. It’s the place where I was born. It’s early for the question of the national team, I still don’t want to say anything. I want to finish this season properly and there will be time in the summer to decide on my future,” Mirotic said and added: “It’s nice to hear that people want me in the jersey of Montenegro. There is always that possibility and it always existed because I really never closed the door to Montenegro, especially because I have not played for the A national team of Spain until now, and I had options of course. So I won’t say yes or no. You never know, I have a long career ahead of me. I don’t want to make such a decision now. It’s still early. If they really want me, and the national team of Montenegro and Spain, they will have time to wait for me. They will have patience for me, as they have until now. I have always said that I am proud to be a Montenegrin and that I always represent my country in the right way.”

On the other hand, why did Nikola Mirotic, who often outclassed himself as a Serb, not play for the country to which he “belongs”? At one time, in an interview for the “MVP” portal, Miša Lakić, a Belgrade coach and creator of players, spoke about it. According to him, he agreed on all the details regarding Mirotic’s playing for Serbia, and then KSS canceled!

“As an example, I will give you Nikola Mirotić, who went to Real, without anyone in our Association knowing that he existed. I managed to agree in a conversation with his parents that he would play for our national team. Ranko Žeravica may have played a key role in that conversation. We managed to explain to his parents that it would be good for his future to play for the Serbian national team. Someone in our Alliance just needed to finish the papers that no one has ever finished. That’s how we lost one Mirotic, who is a Serb. Not a foreigner, but a Serb, who could play for the Serbian national basketball team. We lost such a player thanks to the negligence of someone from the Association, who never had more employees than today,” Lakić claimed at the time.

Also, a little less than four years ago, Nikola Mirotic revealed that there was interest from Serbia. “There were some contacts, through my close people, some questions… It wasn’t directly with me, but I felt the field a little and whether there was a chance to play for Serbia, but that was already far away – I spent many years in Spain, I played for the young national team and that was the path for me. I think it was the right decision, we won the Eurobasket, we took bronze at the Olympic Games, it’s a great experience for a professional athlete,” concluded the wing center.

