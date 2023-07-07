Why the English cheer against Novak Djokovic | Sport

The British newspaper “Independent” published an article in which he explained why fans at Wimbledon cheered against Novak Djokovic.

During Roland Garros, English journalist Jim White from the newspaper “Telegraf” published a very ugly text about Novak Djokovic in which he pointed out that “no one likes the Serbian tennis player”, along with a layman’s observation of the political situation in Kosovo and Metohija, while during Wimbledon did not celebrate by reporting on the best of all time. In the report from the second round match between Djokovic and Thompson, he focused on the Australian tennis player who lost 3:0.

“Thompson has never played on Center Court before. He’s only 70 in the world, but the 29-year-old Australian has unexpectedly been the subject of many a morning’s conversation around the table in Great Britain. And at the same time, many of them haven’t even heard of this lad from Sydney all until yesterday. Still, he enjoyed an almost ‘partisan’ support at the historic venue where each of his game-winning shots was greeted with words of approval from the crowd and his return to the dressing room after defeat was met with a standing ovation. And there’s a reason for that, and that’s because he played against Novak Djokovic, and the Central Court has been his zone for a long time”it says in the text of this author, who also referred to the numerous whistles that the Serb received.



He argued with the fans in the audience and that’s why he sarcastically said after the match that he had “romantic relationship and special connection with this terrain“, which is not a surprise when you consider how much they cheered for Thompson, but in an extremely uncultured way, which is not the first time the Serb has faced this.

“(…) He was incredible. He may not have Federer’s grace or Nadal’s charm, but he will be missed on Center Court. Of course Thompson tried, his serve attacked Novak, his returns were smart, at times he seemed like a real challenger. If he had been a bit more lucky, he would have won the second set. The problem was who he was playing against: Djokovic was simply too good. Indeed, the flamboyant Serb seemed to draw strength from the antipathy from the stands, getting better with every vote. for his opponent. After winning the tie-break in the second set, he pointed to his temple in imitation of England’s Marcus Rashford’s goal celebration.”the author stated, where he once again showed ignorance, since Nole did the same thing on the field years before Rashford became a footballer.

“It was a gesture designed to remind us of the strength of his will, the superiority of his mindset. After all, this was his 350th Grand Slam victory and a landmark that says there are many more to come“, is the conclusion of the extremely unusual report about Novak Djokovic’s record victory, and it would be interesting to see how Federer’s (369) and Nadal’s (314) looked.

As a reminder, Novak Djokovic will play against Steno Wawrinka in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday, not before 6 p.m.

