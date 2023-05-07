Why the meeting between Japan and South Korea is important

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Seoul on Sunday to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, with whom he is expected to discuss various issues related in particular to the technology industry and national security. The meeting between Kishida and Yook is the second in two months and is significant above all because before last March the heads of government of Japan and South Korea had not met for years and the two countries had had tense relations for even longer.

Albeit with many cautions, in recent times South Korea and Japan have begun to get closer: not only to try to solve the problems of the past, but also to strengthen trade and military cooperation by virtue of the growing nuclear threat from Korea North and China‘s trade expansionism.

The two countries have always had difficult relations mainly due to Japanese colonialism, which has been a source of mutual disagreements and recriminations for decades. The last time a Japanese prime minister went to South Korea was in 2018, when Shinzo Abe attended the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and then met separately with then South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Yoon’s visit to Tokyo in mid-March was the first by a South Korean president to Japan for more than a decade.

“It took 12 years to re-establish the management of diplomatic relations” between Japan and South Korea, but now things are evolving “with a certain speed”, Yoon said at the beginning of a speech shortly after welcoming Kishida . The South Korean president defined cooperation between the two countries as essential both in the light of the political situation at an international level and of the period of global crisis: he did not enter into further details but, as he recalled Associated Presshas previously expressed concern about North Korea’s nuclear program, as well as global supply chain issues and rivalries between China and the United States, which are allies of both Japan and South Korea .

Talking with Bloombergformer South Korean ambassador to Japan Kak Soo-shin credited some of the success of the rapprochement between the two countries precisely to the United States, an opinion shared by other analysts.

In many ways South Korea and Japan are related countries. Both possess strong democratic institutions while economically they are among the most developed and richest states in East Asia. However, between the two nations there is a very deep mutual distrust, which periodically resurfaces in very different fields, such as politics, diplomacy, the economy, culture and even sport and cooking.

This distrust has historical roots, dating back to when the entire Korean peninsula (both the South and the North) was under the dominion of Japan. Between 1910 and 1945, Korea was annexed to the Japanese empire and underwent a heavy colonial policy that profoundly marked the Korean society of the time, the consequences of which continue until today. Starting in the 1930s, the Japanese authorities tried with increasing conviction to assimilate the local population by eroding their culture; During World War II, some 780,000 South Koreans were forcibly transported to Japan and forced to work in factories against their will.

The rediscovery of the traumas of Japanese colonialism and the elaboration of that historical memory are a very recent process and in many respects still ongoing. There are also other reasons that divide South Korea and Japan, such as the conflicting claims to sovereignty over the Dokdo islets or the controversy related to the accident at the Fukushima nuclear power plant: even today, South Korea prohibits the importation of fish products from areas that were hit by the 2011 catastrophe, and the Seoul government was among the most critical of the Japanese plan to dump the contaminated water used to cool the reactor into the sea.

