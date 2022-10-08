Already the following year, to be precise on May 20, 1997, the then Russian presidents Boris Yeltsin and Chinese Jiang Zemin signed a joint declaration to work on a “multipolar world“, despite the boom in globalization (or perhaps precisely because of this). In 2001 a sixth country joined the group, Uzbekistan.

Progressively, what has since been called the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has expanded to eight members, the last of which are of great weight.

Who is part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization?

Currently eight: China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The latest entries are India and Pakistan, members of the group since 2017.

To these are added four “observer” countries, external to the organization: Iran and Belarus (which have started the accession procedure), Afghanistan and Mongolia.

And nine “dialogue partners”, even more external: Saudi Arabia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Egypt, Nepal, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Turkey.