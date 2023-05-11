Home » Why we don’t have intimate relations | Magazine
These are four reasons why you are losing interest in intimate relationships!

It is also normal for our sexual desire to wane and change over time. There are many reasons for this, including age, and here are four reasons why you may not be interested in intimate relationships:

Stress and mental disorders

Our sexual drive is largely connected to our emotions, thoughts and feelings. Stress, along with other mental disorders such as depression and anxiety, can affect our desire for intimacy. It is important to talk about it with your partner, share with him how you feel.

Relationship problems

Maybe the trust is gone or your intimate attraction towards your partner? Any doubts and worries can affect your desire for intimacy. It is always good to share your problems and doubts with your partner, but also with experts. So don’t be shy to talk about it, advise experts from “The Sun” portal.

Intimate experiences

If you experienced some unpleasantness in your previous love experiences, this could be reflected in your current experience and frequency of intimate relationships. Also, problems with ejaculation and erection, as well as dryness of the female genital organ, can affect your libido. If you notice any of these conditions, it’s time to see a doctor for help.

Physical health

Any long-term health condition – heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer can affect your intimacy drive. Medicines to treat certain medical conditions can also contribute. Do not change the prescribed dose of medication on your own, but consult your doctor in a timely manner.

