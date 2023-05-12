Why we must preserve traditions ~ Mondoblog

Bonjour,

The upheavals that the world is experiencing provoke among the youngest the search for a certain authenticity and a return to their roots. Thus, they seek to preserve traditions threatened with extinction, in the face of mixing and changing lifestyles. This is the case with the palaver tree, which a young Chadian defends. This space of speech is a place of life and exchanges which is used for the transmission of knowledge. It would be a loss if the tradition of meeting there were to disappear. In this new edition of Mondoblog’s Pépites, we talk about the preservation of customs, but also about the way in which reforms are carried out in Africa, the choice to go on strike and a serious subject: that of the resurgence of feminicides in Cameroon.

The palaver tree, a space for discussion and consensus to be preserved

If the institutional crisis that Haiti is going through at the moment continues to have severe The palaver tree has an important symbolic significance in the regions of Central and West Africa. It is a tree, which is often a baobab, but also a large kola tree or a mango tree whose branches are well endowed. Its singular character comes from the fact that it becomes the place where the important subjects of the community are discussed. The palaver tree can in turn be a tribunal or a place for the transmission of knowledge. Under its branches, young and old also gather for informal discussions or simply to share a tea. It is a high place of socialization to be preserved, as reminded Louis Dorsouma. The Chadian blogger recalls that this tradition is strongly threatened by urbanization which is leading more and more young people to embrace other models of emulation.

In Africa, the retreat of reforms?

The pension reform adopted in France last April faced an outcry from the opposition and trade unions. A very curious attitude seen from the African continent, where the laws pass in a much more serene atmosphere. In Benin, Foumilayo Assanvi notes the widespread apathy of African populations on political issues.

I hate to strike

At the risk of sounding like a traitor to the cause, Tanguy Wera confesses: he hates going on strike. Each lost working day is for him an insurmountable waste. But the Belgian blogger and teacher is going on strike. He cannot ignore the social emergency that his country is going through. A walkout not wanted, but necessary to be in solidarity with its fellow citizens.

Femicide, the new trend in Cameroon

In April, the Cameroonian press took stock of 18 feminicides perpetrated in just 52 days in the country. Liza Abou relays this information by alerting to the need for the public authorities to take up this issue, in addition to the necessary awareness in a society that cares very little about the fate of women.

AI, muses and image rights In the footsteps of the Dutch in Mauritius My Library Changes Lives

One of the many concerns with AIs is the ever-delicate issue of copyright. Indeed, to whom will a work be attributed, when it is generated by an AI? Gilles Lawson raises the question that deserves to be asked. Mauritius has in the past been linked to the Netherlands, as this European country colonized the territory at the end of the 16th century. Carol returns to this part of the history of his island, revisiting the vestiges still very present from this period of occupation. See also Hundreds of friend requests on Facebook profiles, technical problems, what's going on Arrived in the Delmas 60 district of Port-au-Prince at the end of 2020, Marc Sony Ricot notices very quickly that there is no library. The journalist then decides to make his books available to the inhabitants…

Do you know the Mondoblog Audio ? These sound clips that take blog posts from written to spoken? Every week, a monblogger registers on his mobile phone to read one of his posts. The audio Mondoblog is then broadcast on the RFI antenna.

People who practice depigmentation do so because they feel bad about being black. This is the judgment Aurore Mondah on people who bleach their skin. And the blogger goes further. For her, depigmentation is an insult to all those people, known or anonymous, who fought for black people to be recognized as full men and women. Africans have a strong history, in which anyone from the continent should find themselves. Wearing this skin color should be a source of pride. And beyond these cultural considerations, skin bleaching is a dangerous practice for health. The blogger believes that if this last argument remains inoperative among some of her followers, it is because they have a certain lack of self-confidence.

A podcast is like your own online radio show. You can talk about whatever you want, share your ideas, tell stories and connect with your audience. It’s a unique and exciting way to communicate with people around the world, wherever they are and whenever they are. It is an on-demand broadcast, meaning the listener can listen to the content whenever they want, wherever they want, and from any device. If you are looking to discover the world of podcasts, or to embark on this exciting adventure, you have come to the right place! In this tutorial, we’ll walk you through the essential steps to create and broadcast your own podcast.

