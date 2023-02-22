Other models enter the list of smartphones that are or will be compatible with WindTre’s Wi-Fi Calling, a feature launched in December. For those who don’t know, Wi-Fi Calling it’s just there trade name of Voice over Wi-Fi o VoWiFitechnology that allows you to make calls from one telephone number to another without relying on the mobile network but simply on the Wi-Fi connection.

The tariff conditions they are the same provided by your plan for a function that is useful in places where there is no “connection”, such as basements or buildings with very thick walls, but there is a Wi-Fi network. You don’t need to install any apps to use Wi-Fi Calling when you need it, just update your smartphone.

Then the call is automatically routed to the network that offers the best guarantees without the customer noticing anything, as if they were under mobile network coverage.