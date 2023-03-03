Other models enter the list of smartphones compatible with WindTre’s Wi-Fi Calling, a feature launched in December. For those who don’t know, Wi-Fi Calling it’s just there trade name of Voice over Wi-Fi o VoWiFitechnology that allows you to make calls from one telephone number to another without relying on the mobile network but simply on the Wi-Fi connection, basically in VoIP.

The tariff conditions therefore they are the same as provided by your plan, for a function that comes in handy in places where there is no “connection”, such as basements or buildings with very thick walls, but there is a Wi-Fi network. You don’t need to install any apps to use Wi-Fi Calling when you need it, just update your smartphone.

Then the call is automatically routed to the network that offers the best guarantees without the customer noticing anything, as if they were under mobile network coverage. Making noise in this round is the support for Wi-Fi Calling by WindTre of the brand new – at least for Europe – Xiaomi 13, even if – curiosity – it is missing from the Xiaomi 13 Pro list.

It’s hard to believe that the company has introduced support for the Xiaomi 13 and especially the budget Xiaomi 13 Lite while leaving out the top of the range, so theand there are two options: o in the middle there is a forgetfulnessin the sense that simply due to an oversight Xiaomi 13 Pro has remained out of the list, and it can happen, or within a few hours or a few days at the most, even new, the top of the Chinese range will be among those enabled for Wi-Fi Calling.

We leave you at listwhich includes many previously unsupported smartphones.