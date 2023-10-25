wife and children killed in an Israeli raid – Corriere TV

The family of an Al Jazeera journalist, Wael Al-Dahdouh, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. The TV station itself made this known, specifying that it concerns his wife, daughter and son, who died when the house in which they had taken refuge was hit.

In a post on they were repaired. Wael received the news while he was on air covering the relentless Israeli attacks on Gaza.” The video on social media shows the moment in which the reporter, in tears, arrives at the hospital.

October 25, 2023 – Updated October 25, 2023, 11:24 pm

