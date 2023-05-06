Home » Wife of Sergej Ćetković | Entertainment
Sergej Ćetković and his wife Kristina have known each other since childhood, but it took a long time for them to realize that fate brought them together.

Source: Kuri/Ana Paunković

Sergej Cetkovic has been in a harmonious marriage for years with his wife Kristina, with whom he now has two little girls. Their love is so strong that she dedicated the first album in his career (2001) to her nameand even so many years later, they are considered one of the most harmonious couples on stage.

Their acquaintance dates back to childhood, when they had no idea that fate would bring them together in this way, and Sergej spoke publicly about their love story on several occasions.

“These are situations when you see someone and feel something, and twenty years later you realize what that something is. When we got married at the age of 23, we had known each other almost our whole lives.I’m sure everything is written down“, believes Ćetković, while Kristina revealed in an interview that she still looks at Sergej with the same eyes.

“We built everything on the foundations of love, respect and understanding. That’s exactly the kind of love and gratitude he described in the song ‘At first glance’, so I can freely rewrite every word and say that I was lucky that God sent me just him . I am convinced that we have not changed much. We were very young when we got married and, thank God, we got over all childhood illnesses in time. He is still the most interesting, the best and the wittiest man I have ever met; the same one who courted me so many years ago and who every day manages to cheer me up and make me laugh“, said the singer’s wife for “Beauty and Health“.

