Wilco announces his new album “Cousin”

Wilco has announced the addition of “Cousin” to his extensive and solid discography from the September 29th. In addition, the American band begins a series of performances in our country this Saturday, August 12, at the soundtrack from Aranda de Duero.

The new album has been produced by the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Cate LeBon. The Welshwoman, whom Jeff Tweedy met at his Solid Sound Festival in 2019, she was hired to help the band explore new territory. Recorded last year in the Loft space owned by Wilco in Chicago, the album incorporates saxophone, cheap guitars and a drum machine to give it a futuristic feel.

“The amazing thing about Wilco It’s that they can be anything.” dice Good. “They’re so fickle, and there’s this thread of authenticity that runs through everything they do, whatever the genre, whatever the feel of the record. There aren’t many bands that are able to turn things around when they’re in such a successful status.”

Wilco is an alternative folk-rock band from Chicago formed in 1994 from the split of alternative country band Uncle Tupelo. They have released eight studio albums, one live album and three collaborations: two with Billy Bragg and one with The Minus 5.

“I am a cousin of the world,” says the leader of Wilco, Jeff Tweedy, in a press release announcing the album. “I don’t feel like I’m a blood relative, but maybe I’m a cousin by marriage.” That said, “Evicted”, the first single from “Cousin“, has a classic sound of Wilco: heartbreaking lyrics, acoustic and electric guitars, interesting instrumental effects and vocals that sprout where they are needed. “I suppose he was trying to write from the point of view of someone struggling to make a case for himself in the face of overwhelming evidence that he deserves to be shut out of someone’s heart,” he explains. Tweedy. “Self-inflicted wounds still hurt, and in my experience, it’s almost impossible to fully recover.”

The songs that will be part of the album are: “Infinite Surprise”, “Ten Dead”, “Levee”, “Evicted”, “Sunlight Ends”, “A Bowl and a Pudding”, “Cousin”, “Pittsburgh”, “Soldier Child”, “Meant to Be”

On the other hand, the band is on tour and will spend this summer in Spain on several occasions. These are the dates in Spain:

August 12 – Aranda de Duero, Sonorama Festival [Entradas]

August 14 – Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Guíxols Arena [Entradas] (with Tre Burt)

August 16 – Marbella, Starlite Marbella [Entradas] (with Tre Burt)

August 17 – Alicante, Bullring [Entradas] (with Tre Burt)

More information about his tour on his web

