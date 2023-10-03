Wilco, review of their album Cousin in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

The new album of Wilco, “Cousin”, Despite the name, it doesn’t have much to do with “The Bear”, Christopher Storer’s wonderful series that uses the music of Jeff Tweedy and his people to let you know that it is set in Chicago almost as often as several of the characters in it call each other that, “cousin.” And not so much because of its themes, but because of its rhythm, if Storer’s series is frenetic, chaotic and strident, the “Cousin” of Wilco It is relaxed, soft and distant, although it also has its edges.

Let’s start with the obvious, yeah “Cruel Country“was seen as a return to the roots, so this “Cousin” is being seen as a return to its more experimental side, something that is helped by the presence of the Welsh artist, Cate Le Bon, in the production tasks, the first time since “Sky Blue Sky” in which they have an outside producer, a kind of review of their period of splendor with “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot”something that, of course, can be verified with the start with a “Infinite Surprise” which must be their most sonically ambitious song since the days of “A Ghost Is Born”.

The song develops delicately, with Tweedy (in something that will be the common note throughout the album) sounding calm and whispery, among a swirl of synthetic sounds, accented with more experimental elements, such as Cline’s guitar and the horn parts. , another new element courtesy of Le Bon.

It is evidently an album with more layers, in which you can see that it is not recorded as a live band, but in parts, taking away some of the warmth but finding a more original sound and very different from “Cruel Country”. If we compare it with albums like “A Ghost Is Born” o, above all, “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot”, a “Cousin” what it lacks is those pop treats that Tweedy is also capable of writing like “I’m The Man Who Loves You”, “Heavy Metal Drummer” o “Hummingbird”, given that “Cousin” It is a record that does not change gears, always in mid-tempo at low intensity as in “Ten Dead” where Tweedy’s apathetic voice works perfectly for a song about the emotional distancing caused by the constant mass murders that occur in the United States.

An album that takes its first emotional breath with “Evicted”, the warmest of the songs on this album and one of the few that could have appeared on “Cruel Country”. In the title song we find angular guitars close to Television and “Pittsburgh” It sounds solemn and majestic, although it drops in intensity when the vocals come in, again with Tweedy in whisper/confession mode. It sounds like a funeral hymn until the song enters instrumental territory.

“Soldier Child” It’s another respite, closer to those pop candies that we missed, although this time it’s more folk pop and has a more bittersweet flavor, perfect to accompany lyrics like this “So good to see you/To see you again/I’d almost forgotten/What it’s like to feel the pain”. He has a nice solo at the end, which sounds more like Tweedy than Cline.

The album ends at the same slow pace that it began, Tweedy does not raise his voice at almost any point, it is a relaxed, mid-tempo album, without pop sweets, nor rock & roll, nor country laments, it does not sound like Wilco live, but they are still them, trying, with 30 years of career, to find a new sound and winning with each new listen. I think his sound is explained very well by a quote from Tweedy about his production company, “Cate is very distrustful of feelings, but not of human connection”. So, “Cousin” He may be distant and cold, but there is a strange warmth to him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

