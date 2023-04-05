The first April post-launch update for the hunting game developed by KOEI TECMO will be available tomorrow April 6th.

The update brings a completely new kind of Kemono to the game, the Murakumo, capable of moving in the air. The mighty creature, resembling a fox, hto the ability to create a multitude of menacing attacks using the petals of the cherry blossoms it moves on. Getting too close to the beast then exposes players to the risk of being overwhelmed by the thunderous tornado that the Murakumo is capable of unleashing.

To face this new adversary, hunters can count on a new Karakuri, the Spinning top. Gaining speed and power as it strikes each obstacle, the Spinning Top can even stagger an attacking Kemono.

And speaking of weapon power, this update also features the introduction of the new system Limit Breakwhich allows hunters to use Core Orbs – obtained through hunting Kemono – to enhance their current weapons and armor.

The support of KOEI TECMO and EA a Wild Hearts it will then continue according to the pre-established roadmap, with further new content arriving during the month: the introduction of a new Kemono, Deathhaze Gloombeak, has already been anticipated, together with the new special mission Serial Hunts, and more.

We leave you with the vision of the trailer that showcases the abilities of the new creature, the Murakumo. Good fun!

