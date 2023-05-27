Home » Wild Hearts in offerta a 46,70 Euro
Wild Hearts in offerta a 46,70 Euro

Wild Hearts in offerta a 46,70 Euro

We point out an interesting offer on Amazon Italia for the recent hunter-like by EA at Koei Tecmo Wild Hearts: The game is currently available al price of 46.70 Euroswith one 42% discount ed the lowest price reached so far from the game.

If you are interested in the offer there As always, we advise you to hurrybecause we don’t know how long the discount will be active. Happy shopping!

