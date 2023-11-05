Wild Nothing, review of their album Hold (2023)

Throughout four previous albums at the head of his project as Wild Nothing, Jack Tatum has been confirming himself as one of the main exponents of the current synth-pop revival. A sequence among which titles such as “Gemini” (Captured Tracks, 10), “Nocturne” (Captured Tracks, 12), or what until now was the artist’s last LP, “Indigo” (Captured Tracks, 18).

Some works that the artist has completed by drinking undisguisedly from the past and, especially, from the eighties to then update those sounds very slightly, just enough so that they have that point of validity that is always necessary or, at least, recommended. . Because Tatum’s stated intention is to continue sounding proudly vintage, something that he once again shows off in each and every one of the eleven pieces that make up this release.

An album with which the artist presents an acceptable set of songs, but, at the same time, begins to show a lack of freshness that, once the surprise effect is completely consumed, turns out to be a stumbling block in the form of increasingly palpable repetition. “Hold” It is a new example of the author’s priorities who, located in his comfort zone, avoids moving in any direction to, in return (and for better or worse), consciously reiterate them in a new batch of compositions.

“Hold” It is a good album, without more, that stays afloat thanks to attractive pieces like the initial “Headlights On”the catchy single “Suburban Solutions”the seductress “The Bodybuilder” or that “Alex” with echoes of shoegaze. But also and at the same time, it is a work that begins to hint at certain symptoms of exhaustion or stylistic limitations around Jack Tatum himself. Something that, if repeated and materialized in the near future, could begin to be problematic.