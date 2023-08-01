Wild telemarketing, from the Agcom code of conduct for call centers and operators

It seemed that the new public register of oppositions could be that embankment which would have held back the advance of the wild and sometimes even harassing telemarketing, on the other hand the call centers (not all, mind you, but a not negligible slice) have been able to reinvent themselves by once again opening their arms to the Italians. The plague has returned. On the other side of the telephone, in most cases, there is not an operator in the flesh but a robocall, towards whom the register of oppositions is a blunt arrow.

Failure to comply with the register of oppositions is only the punta dell’iceberg, there are those who take the register into account but don’t care about the rest, there are all-round “crafty” call centers, those who call with the aim of pulling off a scam or even just winning over the customer with the deceit. So now the Authority for Guarantees in Communications also takes the field, the AGCOMwhich in the meeting of the Council of 26 July has approved a code of conduct for call centers. It will be paired with the instrument approved in March by the Privacy Guarantor, mired in bureaucracy.

It doesn’t seem like a tool capable of restoring calm to the smartphones of Italians who don’t want to be disturbed or of solving the problems that insist on the sector. “membership to the code of conduct by operators and call centres – reads the document – And on a voluntary basis“, for which the measures are “binding only for those who have joined”. But it is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, the intention of authority is evidently that of attracting virtuous realities (which undoubtedly exist) in such a way as to to cut out the clever and the incorrectboth between call centers and operators.

THE PRINCIPLES OF THE CODE OF CONDUCT

The measures of Code of Conduct elaborated by AGCOM are inspired by the following principles:

transparency of contracts with end users concluded by telephone

proper use of lists of telephone numbers, as provided by the operators regulating the subcontracting of call center activities

obligation of call center recallability on the part of the customer, obligation to register in the ROC of call centres, i.e. the Register of communication operators, prohibition to change the Caller Line Identification of the line from which the call to the customer originates.

MEASURES FOR CALL CENTERS

The measures envisaged by the code of conduct concern the following aspects:

the rules of engagement of qualified call centers, i.e. those in possession of certain minimum requirements in terms of quality and professional reliability defined by the Code, and which comply with the regulations preliminary checks by the electronic communication operator on the reliability of the call centers and their registration in the ROC organizational measures of the operators, such as the unified management of the sales process and theadoption of blacklists of telephone numbers measurements by each operator to monitor the activity of the subjects entrusted with the promotion or sale activity, with sanctions in the case of contravened as established by the Code and by regulations in force

provision of penalizing mechanisms against call centers that do not comply with the legislation on measures for transparency and recognition of the call center rules on sub-contracting (even outside the national territory) by call centers to guarantee the users contacted conscious choices

ensure that personnel are adequately trained on what is being sold/promoted direct communication towards courtesy, transparency and simplicity provide that the subject to whom the promotion or sale has been entrusted or subcontracted monitors its employees with regard to the directives issued and the procedures established by the client.