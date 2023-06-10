Wildfires, air quality alert for 100 million Americans; the situation » ILMETEO.it

Canada: Fires, air quality alert for 100 million Americans; the situation

An orange sky is enveloping thein these weeks because of awhich is devastating British Columbia, Quebec, Ontario and Alberta, with disastrous effects on air quality in the United States as well.

The situation, therefore, is becoming more and more complicated, so much so that the authorities have invited approx 100 million Americans to leave the house as little as possible.

But that is not all. The air quality index, as reported Skytg24has exceeded 150, a limit that indicates an unhealthy level of pollution for the most sensitive groups such as the elderly, children and those with respiratory problems. Several cities, including also New York, are enveloped in a dense haze with an orange hue. This phenomenon is also affecting other areas of the country, such as Boston, Baltimore e Washington. Many citizens who have resumed wearing masks to filter the air.

There are also numerous calls to doctors for problems such as dry eyes, cough and hoarseness. Poor visibility at airports is slowing down operations and delays are an hour on average. “Limit exposure to outdoors. This is not a good day to train for a marathon”, the mayor of the Big Apple then said, Eric Leroy Adams.