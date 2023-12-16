Will America leave NATO in a year? This is why we must prepare – breaking latest news

Nothing is eternal in human history. Even those alliances between nations that in the short span of our experience seem imperishable to us have an expiration date. In a year will America announce its exit from NATO? Now we have to ask ourselves the problem.

In the latest polls, Donald Trump is ahead of Joe Biden in the direct challenge between the two. Within the Republican Party, a month before the start of the primaries, the gap it inflicts on its pursuers (Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis) remains abysmal. Anything can happen in the next eleven months, obviously including on a judicial level. However, even those who continue to consider a Trump repeat unlikely are forced to examine it as a hypothesis.

This is certainly what governments around the world are doing, each from the point of view of the repercussions on their own country. A Trump re-election would be a “black swan” – a statistically very unlikely event, and with shocking consequences if it comes true – but in this era, black swans, rather than being rare animals, have the habit of crowding our world (since September 11, 2001 of Osama Bin Laden to 7 October 2023 of Hamas, passing through the financial crisis of 2008, Brexit and Trump 1 in 2016, the pandemic, Ukraine).

