will be available on PC, PlayStation and Switch

During the streaming event of Limited Run Gamesthe return of the first chapter of gravesknown by the title American Territory Tomb.

The introductory video of the game with the pink-haired protagonist was in fact shown during the event to announce the re-release of the title. The company has confirmed that the old PlayStation 1 glory will return to newer platforms thanks to the Carbon Engine, an emulation-related software made by Limited Run Games. At work on the game there is also its creator, Tokuro Fujiwarawho will return together with the composer Fujita Harumithanks to which the new version of the title will also enjoy an unpublished soundtrack.

Although no details have been provided on how the title will run in its modernized version, we know for sure that the reference platforms will be PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch e PC (Steam).

Waiting to find out more details on the launch window of the game, we remind you that just a few days ago we published a special dedicated to the first Tombi.

