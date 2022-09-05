Restricting Russian oil prices is a move G7 members have said they want to take “urgently”. This will be an unprecedented move. And some analysts say the move could backfire.

How are restrictions imposed?

That is, buying Russian oil below prevailing market prices, thereby limiting Moscow’s profits during the war against Ukraine. However, the move would also require keeping prices above the cost of production to ensure that it would stimulate Russian exports.

The discount rates calculated separately for crude oil and refined petroleum products can be revised periodically, according to Treasury officials.

Is there any precedent?

In the past, there were some international organizations that specifically prevented a certain country from exporting oil or restricted trade, such as those oil measures now targeting Iran and Venezuela, as well as the United Nations’ “oil-for-food” program. The plan stipulates that from 1995 to 2003, Iraq will be allowed to sell oil, but its oil can only be used to pay for food, medicine and humanitarian needs.

However, there has never been an attempt to impose different oil purchase prices on a country.

Will other countries join the G7 plan?

The Group of Seven (G7) countries (UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US) have restricted or suspended purchases of Russian oil. However, for this plan to work, other countries, especially major powers such as India and China, must be involved. Because these countries are some of Russia’s most important customers.

Bill O’Grady of Confluence Investment, an American investment manager, said while the G7 plan offered the prospect of a lower price. However, “China and India have become cheaper (and already cheap enough)”.

John Kilduff of New York energy hedge fund Again Capital agrees. “Russia might say: ‘Look, we’re just going to sell this oil to them at this price. Not to the Europeans,'” he said.

“I don’t think the Chinese, Indians or Turks will follow” the G7 plan, he said. He also pointed out that these countries did not join the West in imposing sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine war to punish Russia.

“I think these countries will continue to import oil from Russia.”

How will Russia respond?

With the price cap in play, Russia will have to bow to the pressure while continuing to export oil to countries participating in the program.

However, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak warned on Thursday, September 1 that Moscow would not sell oil products to countries with price restrictions. Global oil prices rose on Friday.

Kilduff believes that at least part of the reason is attributable to the statement issued by the G7. He said the move raised concerns about things like a contraction in world supply and another destructive price spike.

If oil prices fell from their peaks shortly after the Russian invasion in February, they are still at record highs and in a highly volatile state.

Will price caps weaken European sanctions?

With the exception of three of its member states, the entire EU is preparing to ban imports of Russian oil from December 5. Not only that, but they are also poised to ban European insurers from covering the cost of shipping to non-EU destinations.

“I do feel that these insurance restrictions in Washington are very uncomfortable,” O’Grady said. He also said that because these insurances “really matter”.

“About 90 percent of all maritime oil shipments are insured by countries like the European Union and the U.K.,” O’Grady said. “I think the government’s concern is that if (insurance bans) are implemented, then Russia’s oil supply will really drop.”

The price cap plan was initiated by the United States and subsequently approved by the G7. But that would prevent the scheme from working by exempting those undervalued goods from the shipping ban.