Will Charles III be able to keep the Crown alive? Only one thing is certain

Will he be able to “preserve” and modernize the crown at the same time? Will he be a more political king than his mother? With more personalities? How will he stem the media floods of royal family scandals? What narratives will it adopt towards the former colonies? And with Europe after Brexit? Does it still make sense to have a hereditary monarchy? Does public opinion follow this passage with interest and devotion?

These are some of the many questions surrounding the historic transition of the crown of Great Britain from the longest reigning ruler in the kingdom’s history, Elizabeth IIa historical and pop icon at the same time, the queen who always falls on her feet, a symbol of the unity of the nation and the royal family, to the eldest son Charles.

A worldwide phenomenon that lasted from 1953 until last September. Almost seventy years of public life in which the world has changed dramatically. And while the essences of historical periods were born, died, entered into struggles to then evolve, die and be born again, she was always there. A muted presence, however noisy.

Carlo sees all this, understands it and knows it better than all of us. After all, he is the one who suffered the monarchy, like the other family members, and after a long wait, now has the task of representing her. And the question arises: how?

He will surely be a ruler in complete discontinuity with the mother. First of all, because he is the son of another generation, and as the French historian Marc Bloch said, “Men are more children of their times than of their fathers” – and in this specific case, of their mother.

He will be a king with more political personality, even if the role still imposes a high degree of discretion on him.

He will be a king who, as he has already begun to do, will speak to Europe through Germanydue both to his personal ties to the country and his interest in engaging with the European Union on issues of personal interest, such as the ecological transition and support for Ukraine.

In this sense, the presence during the ceremony of the representatives of the three major European institutions is also emblematic Charles Michel, Ursula von der Leyen e Roberta Metsola.

So while Charles will be a more modern king, the monarchy remains an institution that will hardly represent the present and the future. Of course, he keeps a historical tradition, but politically, while the world has long since abandoned the concept of a God-inspired hereditary monarchy, it remains a totally anachronistic institution. The coronation ceremony, a ritual that has been preserved for centuries, underlines this attachment of the monarchy to tradition that it will never lose.

A ceremony of medieval tasteall orchestrated with meticulous accuracy and sacredness in Westminster Abbey, the meeting place of the world‘s first parliament.

Will Prince Charles and Queen Camilla be able to reconcile tradition, politics, modernity and the very sense of existence of the British monarchy?

It is the challenge that Carlo was born with, as William will have after him: to survive an institution that one does not choose to represent. Perhaps, what they will truly represent, it will be the slow decline of an institutionwhose magnificence no longer has a reason to exist in today’s world, and certainly in tomorrow’s world.