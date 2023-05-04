Will coronation of King Charles be possible in London on Saturday? The case of facial recognition breaks out

8
LONDON – You can protest against it King Charles at the coronation on Saturday in London? The controversies are growing. According to the minister of national security, the conservative Tom Tugendhat, of course it is possible, “anti-monarchist groups have all the freedom to protest, but not the freedom to disturb others. Also, it should be remembered that there are many heads of state and government in London these days”.
