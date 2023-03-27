(Original title: Will Denmark invite Russia to jointly investigate the Nord Stream explosion? Will there be new clues?)

News from the Financial Associated Press on March 27 (edited by Ma Lan)The Russian pipeline company, which has been shut out by Europe, finally got a ticket for the investigation of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion.

According to a statement from the Danish Energy Administration, the Russian pipeline company Nord Stream 2 was invited to participate in the Nord Stream pipeline explosion investigation. It is reported that Nord Stream 2 Company has accepted the invitation from Denmark.

Russian Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia welcomed the cooperation and it was good news that the pipeline owner was invited to participate in the investigation.

The Danish agency said it could not start work on restoring the pipeline without the collaboration of Nord Stream 2.

mysterious cylinder

Six months after the Nord Stream pipeline was attacked, the Danish Energy Agency said it had discovered a cylinder about 40 centimeters high and 10 centimeters in diameter when inspecting the undamaged part of the pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

The agency believes the mysterious cylindrical object could be a marine smoke buoy and should not pose a safety risk, but the object must still be recovered as soon as possible.

However, Peskov emphasized that whether this object is related to the terrorist act of the Nord Stream pipeline requires further investigation, and the investigation must be transparent. Unlike Denmark, which does not see the cylinder as a security risk, he sees the object as clearly threatening.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, experts assess that it may be a signal antenna used to trigger explosives in the section of the pipeline.

russia or claim

According to Dmitry Birichevsky, head of the Economic Cooperation Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia may seek compensation for damages caused by the Nord Stream explosion.

In addition, he added that the UN Security Council draft resolution drafted by Russia urged an international independent investigation into the Nord Stream explosion, but this proposal was opposed by Western countries.

He stressed that despite this, Russia insisted on conducting a comprehensive and open international investigation of the Nord Stream pipeline with Russia’s participation.

Prior to this, Hersh, a well-known American journalist, broke the news, saying that the US Navy led the planning of the explosion of the Nord Stream pipeline. This allegation was strongly refuted by the US side.

Subsequently, many media outlets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany reported that the Nord Stream pipeline explosion was an operation planned by a pro-Ukrainian group, but there was no evidence pointing to the Ukrainian government. This speculation was also denied by the Ukrainian government.

According to the Russian side, the so-called pro-Ukrainian groups are smoke bombs used by the West to confuse the real black hands. It insists that the United States should be responsible for the Nord Stream pipeline.