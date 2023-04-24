Home » Will Igor Duljaj leave Partizan | Sport
World

by admin
Igor Duljaj came to Partizan to “put out the fire”, and it seems that it has only flared up even more in the last two months.

Source: MN PRESS

Partizan disappointed the fans with the second consecutive defeat at Banovo brdo, after which the second place is further away, and even the participation in the UEFA competitions is questionable.

Black and white experienced four defeats in the last five games and now it is already clear that he could not “raise” them either Igor Duljaj and that the problem is far more complex. Heads down after the defeat by Čukarički (0:1), it was difficult for him to find words, and it is clear to everyone that the word “resignation” is running through his head.

This is exactly what he talked about more at the press conference:

“What I will do is that I will ask the people from the club about my responsibility after this match. Let’s see what and how to proceed. I would like to be the problem, that would solve many things. Partizan still exists , there were a lot of crises in the past as well. I will always be with Partizan, whether I am in the stands or on the bench, or somewhere else, I will always respect him and be by his side.” said Igor Duljaj openly and without twisting, thus asking a direct question to the management before the “eternal” derby that Partizan is waiting for on Wednesday.

Duljaj still insists that “the biggest weight is in his head”, which he has been talking about since his arrival almost two months ago, adding that together they must see what is best for Partizan at this moment because now everything is no longer in their hands, but they will have to they also look at the results recorded by Čukarički, TSC, Vojvodina.

“Mistakes happen, if I shift the blame to someone else, I will never do that, the blame always starts with the main one, and that is me. Never with the players, at least not publicly. I will say what I have to say in the dressing room,” said Duljaj Fr a mishap by goalkeeper Stevanović who directly “contributed” to the defeat of Partizan, even the eighth of this season in the Superliga, which is unacceptable, especially if you consider that there are still six rounds of the playoffs left.

