Will Jokić play for Serbia at Mundobasket | Sport

Everyone is waiting to hear if Nikola Jokić will play for the Serbian national team at Mundobasket…

Source: MN PRESS

Serbia has found out its opponents at the World Cup, it will play against China, South Sudan and Puerto Rico in the group stage, and it is also known who it is facing and what the schedule of matches is. While waiting for the beginning of the Mundobasket (from August 25 to September 10), the fans of the Eagles are most interested in one thing – whether Nikola Jokić will play for the national team. Because of this, Pešić recently visited him in America…

At this moment it is still unknown, after all, in one of the previous interviews, the Serbian player explained “that it is a decision he makes in the summer” and it’s clear why he pointed it out. Everything will depend on Denver’s participation in the NBA playoffs. The Nuggets have reached the semifinals of the Western Conference and will play Phoenix there. The team that wins four first, and a potential seventh game, advances is on May 14. If Jokić and his teammates advance, the conference final awaits them, and if they celebrate there, the grand final will follow with a team from the East. All of that could be delayed, the first game is scheduled for June 1, and the seventh for June 17.

Let’s remind you, Serbia with Jokić was eliminated in the round of 16 of the European Championship, and after returning to America, Nikola admitted that he enjoyed being in the national team.

“You have emotions when you play for the national team. You feel it, it’s something you don’t want to give up. Last summer was a very nice summer for me. We did not manage to achieve a notable result and did not win and go where we wanted. But, guys, the feeling of being on the national team with the guys… We really have a great group of guys. I was really happy that I spent the summer in the national team,” said Jokiić on that occasion.

The good news for Svetislav Pešić is certainly that he will have two NBA players, Bogdan Bogdanović (Atlanta) and Aleksej Pokuševski (Oklahoma), at his disposal. “Playing for the national team helps me get ready for the NBA season. I like using it as an advantage,” said Bogdan.

The coach and the whole nation are now waiting for the players. “It is very early to talk about our participation in more detail, without information on which players we will be able to count on, how many days we will have for preparations and so on. But what we can summarize at this moment is that the draw in the first phase is good for us , and then we will meet with the candidates for medals and placement at the Olympic Games. Our first and main goal is placement in the semi-finals, which conditionally ensures going to the Olympic Games,” Pešić explained.