Svetislav Pešić talked about the upcoming World Cup and Nikola Jokić and Bogdan Bogdanović.

Source: MN Press/MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Serbia achieved its goal and qualified for the World Championship (from August 25 to September 10). This was achieved in the most difficult way possible, only in the last match of the qualifying “window”, Great Britain fell to “Pionir”. There is still a lot of time before the start of the competition, but Svetislav Pešić and his colleagues immediately start working and making plans.

The selector revealed this immediately after the match. No time is wasted, there is already an idea for the next period. “We start preparations immediately, we are making a calendar from Tuesday, we have some invitations for matches in the preparatory period. We have to see how and in what way to choose our opponents, to choose where we will play, that is our priority. Tarlać and I will sit down and see what and where we should play, which tournaments and the like,” Pešić began.

Then he mentioned Nikola Jokić and Bogdan Bogdanović. “That’s the first thing, secondly, we don’t know much, we only know one thing, and that is that according to the rules of the NBA and the agreement with FIBA, they can start preparations 28 days before the start of the World Cup. Nothing is known, maybe Jokić will win the NBA league, how long will it last, how will it unfold. We don’t know what will happen or how far Bogdanović will go. The Euroleague is entering the final stage, it is played at full strength, every match is a playoff. The best teams finish in mid-June, and we should start gathering then. We will see, if we can, that in June, when everything is over, we can invite the candidates who have finished to be together at the trainings, to see each other. Let’s talk a little, train, get assignments before vacations. Bad preparation means bad results, that’s the rule. We’re going to get the best out of it, to prepare well, and that’s a priority for us. Some things will not depend on us.”

Before the European Championship, there was talk of gold, an attack on a medal, and then the question followed, what are the goals of the “eagles” at the World Championship. “The goal is to win every next game. The ultimate goal will be to qualify for the Olympic Games, that is the main goal for me at Mundobasket. All on top of that, we’ll throw tracksuits in the air and kiss three or four times, if necessary on the mouth. It will be a tough road, we would like to qualify for the Paris Games. We have experience, youth, that 94/95 generation that grew up together and played in younger categories. Something of youth should be gathered around them, something of experience should be retained. You saw Jovic’s experience and his attitude, and maybe they would have won the Greeks if he could have played. Without experience there is no quality, but at the same time without youth and fresh blood. These are things we should think about,” Pešić concluded.