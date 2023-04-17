Will not need a UK visa | Info

A petition has been launched, and as can be seen on the website of the British government, more than 1,900 citizens of Great Britain have signed it.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Bojana Zimonjić

A petition was launched in Great Britain, which asks the British government to allow citizens of Serbia to stay up to 90 days in that country without visas. The British government website does not say when the petition was launched, but RTS reports that it was launched yesterday, on Holy Saturday. So far, the petition, as seen on the website, signed by more than 1,900 citizens of Great Britain.

If 10,000 signatures are collected, the Government of Great Britain will make an announcement on the occasion, and if the number of signatures reaches a hundred thousand, the petition will be discussed by the British Parliament, the site adds. The authors of the petition state that Serbia has had a visa-free travel regime in the Schengen area since 2009, which has only produced positive results.

“We believe that the current British visa system is unfair for tourists and those with friends and family from Serbia, who all bring money to the UK. We believe that allowing citizens of Serbia to visit the UK for up to 90 days without a visa is fair, cost-effective and long overdue.” , the website states.

The action was initiated by Mihaela Mitrović, whom RTS says is an architect, neuroscience engineer with a master’s degree in film aesthetics, who until recently was the director of strategy and development at the department of experimental psychology at the University of Oxford. The largest number of petition signatories live in London and the Midlands, where the largest Serbian communities are.

However, a significant number of signatures were collected in Glasgow and Edinburgh, as well as in Belfast, adds RTS. The deadline for signing the petition expires on October 14, 2023according to a website where UK citizens can sign the petition.

