Muse’s new album takes first place in this month’s best-selling albums on Amazon, a sign that the band is not wrong.

Muse’s new album Will of the People leaps to the top of amazon sales. In fact if you want to buy it you can do this by clicking a this link, the basic price of the disc is 18.81 euros for the CD version and 22.95 euros for the vinyl version. You can find it included with prime for free where you are a subscriber.

In general, i Muse they operate in three modes: “The government is trying to control me, but I won’t let them, because I love freedom”; “I’m so excited my gonads jumped down my throat and started pounding against my larynx like a meaty Newton’s cradle”; and “Alas!!!!!” They tend to do their best in the libidinal register – think the adrenaline-pumping floods of “Hysteria” and “Bliss,” Chris Wolstenholme’s frenzied fingerwork, Matt Bellamy’s twin squeals of guitar and throat – but there are gems in all three. . The ninth album by the British band, Will of the People, sample unevenly from these ready-made buckets. Bellamy heralded the LP as another concept album about a man weary of the dystopia he finds himself mired in, so you might expect Will of the People to lean heavily towards ‘the government’. Not like that. At its bulk and core, this is an alas album: a set of songs that look out at the world, throw up their hands, and sulk back to their room.

Will of the People starts powerfully in narrative mode. The title track calls for a populist revolution: The crowd’s vocals ring out against AC/DC’s guitar chords and a stomp-whap from Gary Glitter, both squeezed to within an inch of their lives, as Bellamy snarls at the big bad he and his army are all about Smash; To break down. On lead single “Compliance,” Bellamy switches roles from oppressed to oppressor, enunciating words that could be spoken by a narcotic omnipotence, a cult of power that promises to blunt all suffering at the price of mindless obedience. Here, Muse return to the neon hues of 2018’s retrofuturist outing Simulation Theory, setting palm-muffled chords against meandering funk basslines, thunderous synth leads, and copy-pasted vocoder chugs from The Weeknd’s “Starboy.” So far, so good: the protagonist and the antagonist clash over some mismatched, photocopied set pieces. When we arrive to Queen’s tribute “Liberation”another song written from the point of view of People and their Will, we almost have a story.