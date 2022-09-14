Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral next Monday will be the largest funeral ever to take place in the UK since Winston Churchill in 1965. The country will stop because it is a national holiday, offices and shops closed, hospitals are already postponing routine appointments. It is estimated that millions of people will flock to the Mall to watch the procession or to watch the farewell ceremony from the screens set up in the parks. The final farewell to the sovereign will be given at Westminster Abbey, which is able to accommodate up to 2,200 people. It was therefore necessary to choose – in a whole world that mourns the disappearance of its queen – who is allowed to participate in the ceremony and who will not take part.

The royal family

The day will begin with the parade and the procession following the coffin, from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, placed on the Royal Navy carriage used, last time, for the funeral of Lord Mountbatten. Higher-ranking members of the Royal Family, starting with the new King Charles III and his sons William and Harry, are likely to follow in procession. At the end of the state funeral, the Queen will be taken from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle, for a private ceremony for the family, and to the place where she will rest forever, in St George’s Chapel, where she will be buried with her parents. , her sister, Princess Margaret, and the Duke of Edinburgh, her husband.



Royal families from all over Europe

But members of royal families from all over Europe are expected to attend the ceremony, many of whom were blood relatives of the queen. Belgian King Philip and Queen Matilda have confirmed that they will be there, as will King William Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife, Queen Maxima, along with his mother, the former Dutch queen, Princess Beatrix. Also present should be King Carl XVI Gustav and Queen Silvia of Sweden, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, the princes of Monaco, Albert and Charlene. Felipe’s father Juan Carlos will also arrive in London, who abdicated in 2014, and who will be present with his wife Sofia.



The president of the United States

The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden will attend, along with First Lady Jill Biden, in the ceremony. Excluded, however, for “numerical” reasons, former presidents, including his predecessor, Donald Trump. Instead, it is speculated that the Obamas may have received private invitations.



I leader del Commonwealth

Leaders from across the Commonwealth should also participate. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accepted the invitation, as did New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe have also reportedly accepted the invitations. India will be represented by President Drupadi Murmu.



The other leaders

Other world leaders said to have accepted the invitations include Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Italian President Sergio Mattarella, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also confirmed their presence. The trip of the Japanese emperor Naruhito, of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and of the French president Emmanuel Macron are also planned. It is unknown whether Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan this week will mark the first time he has left China since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, will receive an invitation or accept it. The Islamic Republic of Iran, long the subject of international sanctions for its nuclear program, will only be represented at the level of ambassadors, Whitehall sources say.



Who is not invited

No representatives from Russia, Belarus or Myanmar were invited, according to the BBC. Diplomatic relations between the UK and Russia nearly collapsed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began and a spokesman for the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, said last week that he was “not considering” attending the funeral.

