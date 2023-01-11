© Reuters Will Ruihui’s light dim as the epidemic subsides?



Investing.com – Pfizer (NYSE: ) CEO Albert Bourla reiterated Pfizer’s post-epidemic strategy at an investment conference on Monday (9th).

After the meeting, Credit Suisse analysts told investors in a report that Pfizer would focus on non-coronavirus businesses.

Analysts expect sales of Pfizer’s non-new crown business to grow by 6% from 2020 to 2025, and between 6% and 10% from 2025 to 2030. Credit Suisse’s forecast was better than the market consensus, and gave Pfizer an outperform rating and a target price of $55.

Credit Suisse also stated that the new crown business is still an important source of income for Pfizer. As the pricing of new crown-related products returns to commercialization, sales are expected to continue to grow after 2023, and flu/new crown combination products will also become more and more popular. .

However, analysts at JP Morgan gave Pfizer a neutral rating, noting that with Pfizer’s “expenses also expected to rise in 2023, it’s not surprising that the stock price is consolidating as Wall Street looks to learn more about the near-term sales/profit dynamics of the core and COVID-19 businesses.” .”

“At the same time, we believe that Pfizer’s commercial development initiatives in 2022 are moving in the right direction, and the market has a clearer understanding of the company’s long-term growth prospects, and further progress on these aspects may be welcome. .”

In addition, Goldman Sachs analysts believe that Pfizer may make larger acquisitions than in 2022 during the ten-year period ending in 2030, targeting biotechnology companies to achieve a $25 billion business development goal.

Analysts also said that Pfizer has a richer product line under research and more flexibility in capital allocation, providing the company with an important choice. Goldman Sachs also believes that Pfizer can perform well even if the epidemic is underestimated.

