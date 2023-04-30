Will the “dinosaur of Latin American politics” win again in Paraguay?

On Sunday in Paraguay there are presidential elections, but also those to renew deputies and senators of the two chambers of parliament and to choose the 17 governors of the departments into which the country is divided from an administrative point of view. The outgoing president is Mario Abdo Benítez, of the conservative and right-wing Colorado Party, and he will not be able to be elected for a second term because the Constitution forbids it. The presidential elections are held in a single round, and therefore whoever gets the most votes will be elected. Although the Colorado Party has been governing for decades, the outcome of the elections is very uncertain this time: both because the candidate chosen by the Colorado Party divides the party itself, and because its positions on maintaining diplomatic relations with Taiwan – and therefore not maintaining diplomatic relations with China – are not as popular as they used to be.

The two favorite candidates for the presidential elections are Santiago Peña, former Finance Minister of the Colorado Party, and Efraín Alegre, leader of the Authentic Liberal Radical Party (PRLA) and head of an alliance of center and centre-left parties called the National Concertation. The two candidates were chosen through the primaries which took place in December 2022.

The first thing to know is who the Colorado Party was defined a «dinosaur of Latin American politics». In fact, he has controlled the country since 1947, with a single brief interruption between 2008 and 2012 when the then leader of the centre-left opposition Fernando Lugo, a former Catholic bishop who was disheartened four years later with a political operation, was elected to the presidency promoted precisely by the Colorado Party, which resumed power from then on.

Peña, within his own party, represents the opposition to the current president Mario Abdo Benítez, symbol of the more traditional wing and repeatedly criticized for having defended the years of the military dictatorship of General Alfredo Stroessner. Benítez has become very unpopular due to the economic crisis that has worsened with the pandemic and the allegations of corruption involving the highest exponents of the party.

Last year the US government mandated sanctions personal charges for “systemic corruption” against the vice president of the party, Hugo Velázquez, and against the current president, Horacio Cartes, who was also president of Paraguay between 2013 and 2018. During the electoral campaign, Peña focused on the issues of security, of the defense of traditional family values, but above all on the need to change things, even with respect to the recent past of his political area: “We will be better”, is his slogan.

His main opponent is Efraín Alegre. He calls himself “father, husband and Catholic” and it is the third consecutive time that he has presented himself in the presidential elections (in 2018 he lost by less than four percentage points). Alegre was Minister of Public Works during the centre-left presidency of Fernando Lugo and spent the electoral campaign in criticize his opponents: “The Paraguayans have two options: either to vote for a narco-state with corrupt people linked to organized crime or to vote for a country that defends the value of integrity”. Alegre has also often used the term “change”: “Give change a chance”, is his slogan.

Both main candidates have in common the fact that they have to face a very complicated political situation, the strong discontent of the population, corruption, insecurity, high unemployment rates and poverty. The electoral campaign of both, however, did not focus on strong proposals to address these problems: on the contrary, it was defined by some observers “cold and dull”, aimed above all at voters and women who have not yet decided who to vote for.

The outcome of the elections is actually quite uncertain. Polls on voting intentions differ greatly: some give Peña the lead and others Alegre. But even if Alegre wins, things won’t be easy for him.

The Colorado Party is popular and massive. The only defeat it suffered, in 2008, was mainly caused by its internal division, a situation that could recur even today. Supporters of the party attribute its success to the achievements of the governments it has led. Critics stress instead that victory was obtained by eliminating rivals (during the military regime), then by fraud and finally by leveraging the state apparatuses that the party continues to control.

After the Second World War, the serious political instability of Paraguay resulted in a civil war that ended with the seizure of power, in 1954, by the deeply conservative dictator Alfredo Stroessner and the Colorado Party. He remained in power for more than thirty years. The Stroessner-led regime was characterized by civil rights violations, corruption, conspiracies, electoral fraud, the imprisonment and torture of political opponents, the use of violence as a political weapon, the systematic swapping of public jobs with party affiliations, and the management of the national economy. Stroessner offered, among other things, protection to Nazi war criminals.

Indeed, during the dictatorship, the lines separating the party from the state apparatus became increasingly blurred. And since the dictatorship, the hegemony of the Colorado Party at all levels of the state apparatus, the judiciary, the media and the economy has persisted. Not only. The party affiliation fostered during the dictatorship was passed on from the older generations to the younger ones – a sentiment that some compare to loyalty to family or to a football team. “That’s why the coloradism It’s such a strange phenomenon.” he said a BBC Mundo the Paraguayan historian Fabián Chamorro. “It doesn’t matter who the candidate is, it doesn’t matter his resume or whether he is a criminal, the vote will move there, without any problem”.

The political analyst Caio Manhanelli has his back explained that even if the Colorado Party loses the elections, whoever takes its place will have great difficulty governing: because a large part of Paraguay’s political power would remain in the hands of the Colorado Party.

At the heart of Paraguay’s upcoming elections then there is another question which has to do with foreign policy – the country’s relationship with Taiwan and, consequently, with China.

Taiwan is in fact an independent state, with its own democratically elected government and its own institutions, but at a diplomatic and formal level it is not recognized as such by almost any country in the world, with very few exceptions. And among these is Paraguay. China considers Taiwan part of its territory, as a rebel province of the People’s Republic that will one day be reunified with the motherland. Taiwan is therefore an extremely sensitive point in China‘s foreign policy: any bilateral relationship, especially if formal, between Taiwan and a third country is considered a direct threat to Chinese territorial integrity. The consequence is that China does not have relations with states that have relations with Taiwan.

Paraguay’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan date back to 1957, when the military and anti-communist regime of Alfredo Stroessner recognized the island government created from the remnants of the Kuomintang, the nationalist administration that had governed China until the communist revolution and victory of the Communist Party. From that moment on, Taiwan was therefore seen as a fundamental ally for the containment of communism, in Asia and beyond. Paraguay of the Colorado Party has maintained that relationship to this day, while many other countries have gradually decided over the years to move to China‘s side (the last to do so was Honduras).

To strengthen its ties with one of its few remaining allies, Taiwan has made significant economic investments in Paraguay, for the construction of public housing or to improve education. Over the past three decades nearly 700 young Paraguayans have gone to study in Taiwan on government subsidies, 140 last year alone. However, in recent times, the support of many Paraguayans towards Taiwan has waned, especially during the pandemic when China has supplied vaccines to most of its neighboring countries, but not to Paraguay causing many difficulties in the country.

The two main presidential candidates have expressed different positions on their country’s relations with Taiwan and China. Efraín Alegre questioned the link with Taiwan and spoke of the possibility of establishing relations with China: mainly for economic reasons. Paraguay is among the world‘s ten largest exporters of beef and soybeans. But the lack of official relations with China has made it very difficult to enter that market, which is instead particularly important for meat and soybeans. Paraguay’s landowners and ranchers, despite being traditionally linked to the Colorado Party, are pushing for better relations with China.

Santiago Peña, on the other hand, promised to preserve relations with Taiwan, saying that that bond “is priceless, but is based on principles and values”. This closure of him could cause him to lose support even within his traditional electorate.