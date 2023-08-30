Will the Russian-Ukrainian war take place in the Sahel? – South Couriers

A possible armed intervention by ECOWAS against the putschists in Niger puts the pro-Russian military regimes of the sub-region back to back with the rest of the organization’s member states. As the latter are supported by France and the USA, does Niger not risk becoming the future African Ukraine?

Unwanted military in power

On July 26, General Abdourahmane Tchiani overthrows Nigerien President Mouhamad Bazoum. The international community condemns the military coup. On the front lines, ECOWAS demands a return to constitutional legality. It decrees a battery of sanctions against the junta, including the suspension of financial transactions with Niger and the freezing of all service transactions, which includes cutting off electricity. The West African organization does not stop there; it brandishes an armed intervention against the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland (CNSP).

France which condemned the putsch and the sequestration of President Bazoum and his family affirms “its full support for all the conclusions” of ECOWAS. For his part, the head of American diplomacy Anthony Blinken said on RFI that the United States “support the efforts of ECOWAS to restore constitutional order in Niger”. As a reminder, France and the USA have respectively 1,500 and 1,000 soldiers deployed in Niger to support the Nigerien Armed Forces (FAN) in their fight against armed groups and jihadists in general.

Ouaga and Bamako support the putsch

Burkina Faso and Mali both ruled by pro-Russian military regimes protested early their support for General Tchiani and the CNSP. Better, Ougadougou and Bamako affirm that a “military intervention” to restore President Bazoum “would be likened to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali”. Barely a week ago, the two countries sent war planes to respond to any attack on Niger. In a report broadcast by Nigerien state television, it is precisely Super Tucano fighter planes.

If Russia has not officially expressed its support for General Tchiani, it has nevertheless warned against a possible armed intervention by ECOWAS which would be likely to cause “a strong destabilization” of Niger. Moreover, many Nigeriens have beaten the tarmac many times flying the Russian flag and chanting slogans hostile to France.

Nigerien protesters with Russian flag and anti-French slogan AFP

Niger, future African Ukraine?

From the end of the ECOWAS ultimatum addressed to the putschist soldiers on August 7, an intense diplomatic ballet is underway between Niamey and the other capitals of West Africa to favor dialogue and work towards a peaceful settlement of the conflict. One of the latest missions is led by the Algerian foreign minister on tour in West Africa to find a peaceful solution to the crisis situation in Niger, which shares no less than a thousand kilometers of borders with Algeria. Despite these diplomatic efforts, ECOWAS announced to have positioned its military force which is now “ready to intervene”. “We are ready to intervene as soon as the order is given,” said ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, Abdel-Fatau Musah. Last but not least, Wagner, the Russian paramilitary group active in several countries of the sub-region is of great concern to the western camp. Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State accuses him of “taking advantage” of the instability in Niger. On this point, it is worth recalling the last outing on African soil of the now ex-boss of Wagner Evgueni Prigogine a few days before his death: ” We work. The temperature is 50°C. How we like it. Wagner carries out reconnaissance and research activities to make Russia even greater and Africa even freer.

In view of the games of alliance on both sides and the call for air from which Moscow benefits thanks to the putschs in Mali and Burkina Faso in particular, it is a safe bet that an armed intervention in Niger will sound the recall of the protagonists of the Ukrainian conflict on African soil this time.